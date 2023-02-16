Wrike Teams Up With Unito To Bring Miro Integration To Users

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced an expanded partnership with integration automation platform Unito, that allows Wrike tasks and projects to connect and sync with visual collaboration platform Miro. This partnership unlocks greater collaboration capabilities for Wrike users that rely on Miro to capture their creative thinking and, previously, had to manually transfer ideas into Wrike for execution or to share with broader teams. Available now, the fully embeddable, no-code Wrike add-on allows customers to automatically create Wrike tasks based on Miro cards and keep those work items updated in real-time via two-way sync.

This integration allows teams to bring more of their work into a single source of truth, decreasing the number of tasks that have potential to slip through the cracks and ultimately contribute to The Dark Matter of Work. It also helps break down silos between cross-functional teams that collaborate on projects but may not all be Miro users.

“Analysts predict that IT spending is expected to increase 2.4% in 2023, but bigger budgets shouldn’t imply introducing more disparate tools,” says Andrew Filev, Founder and CEO, Wrike. “Workers are already overwhelmed by the number of applications they use to manage their workflows on a daily basis, and many of them can not be used cross-departmentally. Organizations should invest in scalable solutions that play well with others, allowing them to consolidate work across platforms. This is where integrations become essential, allowing teams access to a variety of interconnected solutions without spreading employees too thin.”

The highly requested add-on empowers Wrike users to deliver projects in record time – streamlining workflows from brainstorm to execution – by eliminating the need for the manual, and often tedious, transfer of data between platforms, ensuring nothing is missed. Users benefit from the following:

Easy, no-code upstart : A simple point-and-click interface lets anyone sync Miro cards with Wrike tasks quickly, no coding knowledge required.

: A simple point-and-click interface lets anyone sync Miro cards with Wrike tasks quickly, no coding knowledge required. Customized sync : A wide range of customizable filters lets you pick and choose exactly which Miro cards and Wrike tasks are synced.

: A wide range of customizable filters lets you pick and choose exactly which Miro cards and Wrike tasks are synced. Consistent labeling : Sync titles, descriptions, colors, and more directly within Wrike tasks to dispatch assignments and coordinate efficiently.

: Sync titles, descriptions, colors, and more directly within Wrike tasks to dispatch assignments and coordinate efficiently. Real-time updates: With just a few clicks, you can keep teams aligned with up-to-date task details, eliminate duplicate efforts, and meet deadlines.

“Hybrid work is here to stay, and teams are still seeking the best ways to collaborate,” says Varun Parmar, Chief Product Officer, Miro. “Partnering with Wrike allows Miro users to convert their creative thinking into actionable tasks, shortening the timeline from ideation to implementation. We are thrilled to bring together our shared passions for asynchronous collaboration through solutions that allow teams to remain connected at every stage of the work process.”

As IT teams look for ways to consolidate applications across their organizations, integration capabilities will be paramount. Wrike Sync, powered by Unito, is a project management tool integrator that automatically syncs projects, tasks, and conversations between different apps. Wrike Sync currently supports integrations with Airtable, Bitbucket, GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Google Calendar, Google Sheets, HubSpot, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Azure DevOps, Salesforce, and Zendesk.

“Professionals today want a two-way syncing solution from a single interface that does what they expect it to do,” says Marc Boscher, Founder & CEO, Unito. “With Wrike Sync, users can do it all from Wrike without relying on a patchwork of one-way automations. That’s why Unito’s two-way sync solution is becoming the standard for the integration market."

For more information about the integration between Miro and Wrike or to request a demo, please visit: https://www.wrike.com/apps/miro/

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 35M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

About Unito

Unito’s 2-way sync platform enables teams to streamline collaboration between different tools without switching back and forth. Thanks to the embedded version built directly into Wrike, users can sync tasks to another interface within minutes of setting up the add-on without ever leaving Wrike. Unito’s no-code 2-way flows set them apart as an industry-leading integration automation platform with support for Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Jira, GitHub, Trello, Zendesk, and more. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Unito is continually adding more integrations to their portfolio to better serve Wrike users. For more information, please visit https://unito.io/ or follow Unito.