Food Tech Leaders Come Together to Form the Precision Fermentation Alliance to Champion a More Resilient and Sustainable Future

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, nine precision fermentation leaders across the globe announced they have joined forces to establish the Precision Fermentation Alliance, a new trade organization created to champion precision fermentation as a trusted solution for a more resilient and sustainable food system. The group will serve as an industry voice and global convener for the precision fermentation industry.

The Precision Fermentation Alliance founding members have aligned on the following goals:

Promote understanding of precision fermentation technology. Establish global transparency around ingredients and foods made with precision fermentation to build trust and familiarity.

Educate and engage key stakeholders throughout the food industry value chain to establish best practices regarding regulatory, manufacturing, food safety, and communications standards and compliance.

Develop market access and the ability to operate and market products effectively by engaging with regulators. Unlock public funding and public-private partnerships to accelerate industry growth.

“There is a direct line between food production, climate, socioeconomic opportunities, and equity. How we make our food is one of the foundational ways to change the world around us, and just the beginning of the vision for this group,” said Nicki Briggs, MS, RDN, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Perfect Day and Chair, Precision Fermentation Alliance. “This alliance codifies what we’ve always believed: a kinder, greener tomorrow is possible through collaboration. This ecosystem of mission-aligned leaders stands to exponentially accelerate what any one member could do alone.”

The Precision Fermentation Alliance will also focus on ensuring that science-based decision making and informed public policy are used in the regulation of precision fermentation products and technology that are used in food. The Alliance will also provide a forum to discuss global issues relevant to precision fermentation industry.

“Most of us have consumed foods that contain ingredients made using precision fermentation for decades, such as vitamins, enzymes and natural flavors, without much fanfare,” said Irina Gerry, Chief Marketing Officer, Change Foods and Vice Chair, Precision Fermentation Alliance. “As we look to extend the use of this technology to produce an ever-expanding list of food ingredients, such as proteins and fats, we will be able to produce a wide variety of our most beloved foods animal-free, and with a much lower environmental footprint. Ushering in this new era in food requires clear communication, thoughtful policy, consistent regulation and stakeholder engagement, which this alliance is positioned to do.”

Precision fermentation creates nature-identical, sustainable versions of ingredients and products consumers love by combining the natural ability of microorganisms to turn sugars into proteins and other complex organic molecules with modern biology.

About the Precision Fermentation Alliance

The Precision Fermentation Alliance is the global industry coalition of leaders in precision fermentation. Founded in 2023 by Change Foods, The EVERY Co., Helaina, Imagindairy, Motif FoodWorks, New Culture, Onego Bio, Perfect Day, and Remilk this group shares a singular vision of championing Precision Fermentation as a trusted solution for a more resilient and sustainable food system. Members have committed to accelerating the growth of the precision fermentation industry through communications, research, advocacy, regulation, and global stakeholder outreach. Together, this coalition is accelerating their shared path towards a more sustainable future for generations to come. To learn more about the Precision Fermentation Alliance, visit pfalliance.org/.