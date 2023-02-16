Resilience Signs Multi-Year Strategic Biomanufacturing Partnership with Leading Pharmaceutical Company

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused manufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced a 10-year biomanufacturing partnership with a leading pharmaceutical company for its portfolio of services across Process and Analytical Development, Drug Substance, and Drug Product manufacturing. The broad agreement encompasses the potential manufacturing for Biologics, Vaccines, Nucleic Acids, Cell and Gene Therapy modalities. The first product under the agreement will be manufactured at Resilience's newly acquired site in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company's global center of excellence for commercial drug product manufacturing.

“The partnership announced today is a major milestone for Resilience,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “We are grateful to have this opportunity to work with our partner to deliver important, life-saving medicines to patients. We understand the trust placed with us to manufacture the medicine with the highest quality, regulatory compliance, and reliability. We are committed to maintaining a responsible manufacturing operation that exceeds the expectations of our partners and enables us to make a meaningful impact on global healthcare.”

The company expects to deliver record revenues in 2023 with the addition of this partnership to its growing commercial portfolio.

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against future disruptions. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: @IncResilience on Twitter and Resilience on LinkedIn.