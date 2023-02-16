TA Connections Provides easyJet with New Re-Ticketing Solution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TA Connections, a FLEETCOR company and a leading provider of end-to-end solutions for airline operations, today announced an agreement with easyJet, a leading European value airline, to provide its new distressed passenger re-ticketing service. TA Connections’ smart ticketing technology allows easyJet to quickly re-book passengers with travel interruptions on other airlines through an automated system with visibility into available flight inventory.

TA Connections’ intelligent re-ticketing solution connects seamlessly to multiple supply channels including GDS (Global Distribution Systems), NDC (New Distribution Capability), private inventory, airline consolidators and directly to airline reservation systems all through a single interface. It is also integrated within the TA Connections’ TA Disruption Hub giving easyJet and their customers a complete view into all flight options and real-time booking capabilities so displaced passengers can be re-booked to their desired destination faster and easier.

“We’ve had the pleasure of being an extension of easyJet’s crew and distressed passenger lodging and transportation operations for more than a decade and look forward to playing an even bigger role in their customer care with our new re-ticketing solution,” said Mike Appleton, president of TA Connections. “This state-of-the-art technology is really a game-changer when it comes to minimizing the impact of travel disruptions for airline passengers. As an addition to our existing service platform, we can help airlines simplify their operations, control costs and improve customer loyalty even more moving forward.”

TA Connections new smart ticketing technology is the latest initiative to deliver airline customers with unparalleled access to inventory, configurable compliancy and policies, automated pricing/fare optimization and fully digital ticketing experiences for global crew and passenger needs.

