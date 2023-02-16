Equilar and Cloud Peritus Partner to Enhance Private Equity Services on Salesforce

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, a leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Cloud Peritus. Cloud Peritus is a boutique consulting firm focused on transforming businesses through the power of Salesforce. In 2021, Cloud Peritus was recognized as one of the top 10 Most Promising Salesforce Providers.

Cloud Peritus specializes in Salesforce solutions for private equity and investment banking to help firms leverage the power of the Salesforce platform to streamline operations. The partnership will marry Cloud Peritus’ deep industry expertise with the Equilar ExecAtlas platform to enable firms to access the most relevant and up-to-date information on deal-making and portfolio management.

“Cloud Peritus is a leading Salesforce consulting firm, ensuring their clients get the most value from their CRMs," said David Chun, CEO and Founder of Equilar. “With a focus on increasing efficiency and maximizing ROI, we are excited to partner with Cloud Peritus to include our industry-leading ExecAtlas data platform in their recommended Salesforce tech stack to support improved firm outcomes.”

Equilar ExecAtlas organizes data to tap into and maximize the value of connected executive and board networks to help win new deals:

Map connections from executive contacts to target accounts

Build pipeline with new prospects by identifying the strongest 1st and 2nd degree network connections

Shorten deal cycles through key decision makers and influencers at target companies

Enrich contact data by tracking leadership changes with daily updates on more than two million executives and board members

Leverage Salesforce Einstein AI with clean contact data to uncover new business insights

“Equilar’s vision to provide its customers with high-quality and enriched data aligns perfectly with Cloud Peritus," said Siva Ramesh, Executive Vice President and Chief Architect at Cloud Peritus. “This alliance embraces the recent industry trend of data-driven approaches to business development, client engagement, outreach, research and due diligence as well as other actionable insights that perfectly complement the customer-centric Salesforce solutions championed by Cloud Peritus.”

Visit our partnership page to learn more. Equilar ExecAtlas is currently available on AppExchange. View the product video or contact us to learn more.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar for their most important business decisions, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders to drive exceptional results. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at www.equilar.com.

About Cloud Peritus

Cloud Peritus is a boutique consulting firm focused on transforming businesses through the power of Salesforce fueled by their passionate, committed and high achieving practitioners. They deliver world class and innovative solutions to some of the most complex business problems. This is reflected in their perfect record of 5 star ratings on the AppExchange.