M2GEN and Zephyr AI Announce Partnership to Better Identify Treatments and Cures for Patients with Cancer

TAMPA, Fla. & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M2GEN, a bioinformatics company accelerating discoveries in oncology research through industry-leading data and analytics, and Zephyr AI, Inc. (“Zephyr AI”), a company building novel transparent AI to address unmet needs across the full spectrum of precision medicine – from prevention to treatment – to improve patients’ lives, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that will accelerate drug discovery and expanded use investigations for cancer treatments.

This collaboration leverages Zephyr AI’s industry-leading machine learning platform, and M2GEN’s unmatched real-world data set (RWD) to create a best-in-class oncology discovery product. In this partnership, M2GEN will license its expansive RWD to Zephyr AI, providing the latter with access to the richest clinicogenomic data set available in oncology today. In return, Zephyr AI will become a bioinformatics partner for M2GEN, providing the company with AI and machine learning capabilities to enhance their products and services. Together, this partnership will yield critical insights enabling both companies to discover new cancer treatments and expanded use cases, better identify new targets, and improve clinical trial design.

“Cancer accounts for approximately 1 in 6 deaths globally. Even more troubling, by 2040, cancer is projected to claim an estimated 16.3 million lives around the world,” said Grant Verstandig, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Zephyr AI. “The pairing of M2GEN’s extensive data set with Zephyr’s powerful analytical and bioinformatics capabilities allows us an extraordinary opportunity to change this narrative by enabling us to discover new uses for existing drugs and drug combinations; unearth novel drug targets; and inform the design of new medications. This partnership not only holds the potential to chart a new era of drug discovery and precision medicine, but to save innumerable lives.”

M2GEN is the only bioinformatics company that has lifetime, patient-consented longitudinal clinical data, coupled with whole exome (WES) and whole transcriptome (WTS) sequencing, for both tumor and germline data. The company has lifetime data access from more than 350,000 patients, making it the largest patient-consented oncology research network of its kind. M2GEN’s data will be integrated into Zephyr’s trademark Vulnerability Network™ Method, which leverages groundbreaking algorithms to classify tumors and reveal new targets for drug discovery, label expansion, and precision care.

“Collaboration is core to everything we do at M2GEN, and this opportunity symbolizes the power of working in concert to accelerate the development of cancer treatments and cures,” said Jim Gabriele, CEO of M2GEN. “Our data have been used successfully for indication expansion of many pharmaceutical products, including traditional treatments and immunotherapies such as CAR T-cell therapy. By joining forces with Zephyr AI, we will continue to transform cancer discovery, expedite research, and bring the right treatments to market, sooner, for countless patients with cancer.”

About Zephyr AI

Zephyr AI is a high-growth healthcare technology company committed to radically reshaping traditional approaches to precision medicine. Through partnerships and proprietary data, Zephyr AI is curating the world’s most comprehensive healthcare dataset and marrying it with cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms to generate novel, translatable insights to build tools and products that support patients and providers and fuel ongoing research. At Zephyr AI, our mission-focused team of world-class software engineers and biologists leverage big data and next-generation technology to derive transformational insights and build enduring partnerships that will revolutionize the treatment of cancer, diabetes, and other diseases. Visit us at www.zephyrai.bio and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About M2GEN

M2GEN is an oncology-focused bioinformatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data and analytics tools. The innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. M2GEN's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), an alliance of cancer centers that gather de-identified and lifetime-consented clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to the fight against cancer for patients today and tomorrow. M2GEN currently has more than 350,000 total consented patients across a network of 18 leading cancer centers in the United States. Learn more at www.m2gen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.