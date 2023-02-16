CommentSold Drives Home Decor Live Selling Success with MJ Home

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommentSold, the leading commercial live selling platform in the U.S. with $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV, announced a significant milestone by MJ Home, a home decor small business that embraced live selling with CommentSold in 2018. MJ Home recently crossed $10M in lifetime live selling GMV, highlighting the potential that live selling has to drive sales growth across all product categories.

MJ Home differentiates itself from other home decor retailers by focusing on adding a personalized touch to its products. Kirstie Dooley, owner of MJ Home, hand pours her candles and offers monthly subscription boxes to drive customer loyalty and engagement. Live selling events have provided Kirstie a channel to connect with her shoppers, increase engagement and drive repeat purchases.

“CommentSold has helped my business reach more people, making shopping a much more personal experience and growing my sales tremendously.” said Kirstie Dooley, owner of MJ Home.

“Most people associate live selling with Fast Fashion only. The success of home decor retailers like MJ Home highlights that retailers across product categories who pivot to live video selling can build more meaningful relationships and personal connections with customers. MJ Home has been able to stand out from the crowd and convince consumers that their products are worth buying,” said Josephine Wong, Head of Marketing & Operations at CommentSold.

Research shows at least 47% of consumers want more live video content from the brands they support, and 67% of live stream event viewers become repeat purchasers. It’s clear that live selling is gaining momentum with small businesses like MJ Home leading the way. CommentSold is constantly innovating to provide retailers across the U.S. with the latest technology, support, and proven live selling strategies to grow and scale their presence.

About MJ Home

MJ Home is a home decor retailer based in New Jersey. Founded in 2016, MJ Home has expanded its assortment across all home decor categories, including MJHome brand created by owner, Kirstie Dooley.

For more information, please visit mamasjunkco.com.

​​About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in live selling technology (ranked by G2), enabling over 7,000 small to mid-sized retailers with live-selling tools, generating 147M+ items sold with $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide small businesses and mid-sized brands and retailers with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. Recent innovations from the company include their lightweight video commerce plugin technology, Videeo, which gives any retailer or brand the ability to embed and go live with engaging, branded live video commerce experiences within days by easily integrating into their existing e-commerce stack.

For more information, please visit CommentSold.com or Videeo.live.