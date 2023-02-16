Resurgens Partners With Trey Carter, Healthcare Operating Executive, to Spearhead HCIT Efforts

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resurgens Technology Partners (“Resurgens”), a software-focused private equity firm, today announced the addition of Trey Carter as an Operating Partner to support the firm’s efforts within the healthcare space.

Mr. Carter brings nearly three decades of healthcare services operating experience to this partnership and will work with the Resurgens’ team to identify, execute and scale new investments in healthcare technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trey Carter to the Resurgens team and honored that he has chosen to partner with us,” said Fred Sturgis, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Resurgens. “His unrivaled experience will help to build our practice in healthcare and further drive the tremendous momentum we have been experiencing. Trey’s unparalleled track record growing two of the most successful behavioral health franchises in the country, combined with our deep software expertise, will undoubtedly create an attractive option for healthcare technology operators as they consider partners for their next phase of growth.”

Mr. Carter started his behavioral health career as an overnight tech at a small, regional substance abuse hospital. Over the course of his 28-year career, he rose through the leadership ranks and eventually built two of the nation’s largest healthcare services companies (Summit BHC and Acadia Healthcare) from the ground up, both of which today are $1B-plus businesses.

Before joining Resurgens, Mr. Carter was the CEO of Summit BHC, which he co-founded in 2013 and today operates 34 of the nation’s leading mental health and addiction treatment centers. Prior to Summit BHC, he served as CEO of Acadia Healthcare, which he led for five years before the company went public in 2011. Today the company operates a network of 246 behavioral healthcare facilities in 39 states serving approximately 70,000 patients daily. Acadia Healthcare is the largest standalone behavioral healthcare provider in the U.S.

"I'm excited to be joining such an innovative team and looking forward to helping support the firm’s vision to partner with and grow healthcare technology businesses who want to reach their full potential," Mr. Carter said. "Having dedicated my entire career to healthcare services, I intimately understand the tremendous impact technology can have on reducing cost and improving the overall quality of care for patients, providers and payers."

This partnership reflects Resurgens’ commitment to investing in businesses who are making an impact in today’s healthcare landscape. Mr. Carter’s addition further equips the firm’s ability to bring an advanced level of operating expertise and support to its companies post-close.

