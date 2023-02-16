Sunrise Mountain Family Medical Clinic, LLC Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Sunrise Mountain Family Medical Clinic transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud.

“Based on cost and security, the eClinicalWorks Cloud is a better way to run our practice. For starters, being cloud-based, we don’t have to bear the expenses of maintaining and upgrading servers and employing our own IT staff to maintain all that infrastructure,” said Darlene Francisco, FNP-C at Sunrise Mountain Family Medical Clinic. “The cloud technology provides quick access to patient information, streamlines the documentation process, and reduces costs.”

Sunrise Mountain Family Medical Clinic experiences these key benefits by being on the eClinicalWorks Cloud:

Protection from Data Center Failure : Each primary data center has a designated failover backup, ensuring that clients enjoy redundancy in hosting services.

: Each primary data center has a designated failover backup, ensuring that clients enjoy redundancy in hosting services. Real-Time Monitoring : Microsoft Azure provides real-time monitoring with state-of-the-art tools, improving reliability and user experience for those on the eClinicalWorks Cloud.

: Microsoft Azure provides real-time monitoring with state-of-the-art tools, improving reliability and user experience for those on the eClinicalWorks Cloud. Protection Against Data Loss : Independent backups guard against destruction of original data by encrypting data during transmission to a secure recovery services vault.

: Independent backups guard against destruction of original data by encrypting data during transmission to a secure recovery services vault. Scalability as You Grow : Practices don’t need to worry about site storage, weather, capacity, or upgrades — instead, they can enjoy access to abundant resources as they grow.

: Practices don’t need to worry about site storage, weather, capacity, or upgrades — instead, they can enjoy access to abundant resources as they grow. Simpler Deployments and Upgrades: There’s no need to worry about server-side upgrades or deployment cycles — eClinicalWorks manages upgrades automatically.

About Sunrise Mountain Family Medical Clinic

Sunrise Mountain Family Medical Clinic is situated in Eastern Las Vegas, NV, where the need for medical access is higher compared to other areas. Sunrise Mountain Family Clinic is a small family practice with two providers.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.