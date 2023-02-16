TeamDynamix Receives Top Ranking In SoftwareReviews’ 2023 ITSM Data Quadrant

TeamDynamix makes IT easy with an easy-to-use no-code platform to help you take IT Service Management to a new level. Imagine one platform with ITSM & Project Portfolio Management together with enterprise integration and automation. TeamDynamix ITSM offers an enterprise level solution at a mid-market TCO. Reduce time spent on system administration, quickly create new forms, fields and workflows, spin up new applications for enterprise service deployment, integrate with other platforms...and all without deep technical resources. TeamDynamix makes IT easy.

TeamDynamix makes IT easy with an easy-to-use no-code platform to help you take IT Service Management to a new level. Imagine one platform with ITSM & Project Portfolio Management together with enterprise integration and automation. TeamDynamix ITSM offers an enterprise level solution at a mid-market TCO. Reduce time spent on system administration, quickly create new forms, fields and workflows, spin up new applications for enterprise service deployment, integrate with other platforms...and all without deep technical resources. TeamDynamix makes IT easy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix, a leading provider of work management and enterprise integration software solutions, has once again been named a Gold Medalist with top placement in the SoftwareReviews’ 2023 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrants for both Enterprise and Mid-Market.

TeamDynamix received high marks for business value, product strategy, customer support, ease of administration, and ease of implementation. Key functionality standouts include the self-service portal, platform integrations, and the knowledge base. TeamDynamix has won the top ranking for four consecutive years. SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.

“Ranked by end users, TeamDynamix achieved a top spot in SoftwareReviews’ 2023 ITSM category by providing their clients with the necessary features and additional capabilities, such as project portfolio management, to enable work order control, management, and visibility in a single pane of glass,” says Mahmoud Ramin, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. “The top ranked ITSM providers implemented the most highly sought-after features, such as their approach to enterprise integration, including a library of pre-built connectors to common business applications, as well as a visual flow builder which makes ecosystem connectivity a reality. SoftwareReviews congratulates all of this year’s Gold Medalists.”

Key Findings:

Ranked #1 for Self-Service Portals

Ranked #1 for Integrated Knowledge Management

Ranked #1 for End-user Support (password reset, dynamic forms, SSO…)

Ranked #1 for Emotional Footprint

Ranked #1 for Vendor Support

“It’s incredible to get top rankings again, and I’d like to thank our customers – they are the reason we are consistently named top-of-quadrant by SoftwareReviews,” says Andrew Graf, chief product officer for TeamDynamix. “We are hyper-focused on delivering an Enterprise grade ITSM platform at a mid-market TCO. Our no-code approach can help reduce IT admin burden, reduce operational costs, and accelerate key initiatives such as enterprise service management and ecosystem integration.”

About TeamDynamix:

TeamDynamix brings service and project management together on a single cloud-based platform with enterprise integration and automation. IT teams across industries leverage the solution to improve IT maturity, optimize resources and deliver enhanced end-user service delivery. TeamDynamix offers IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Enterprise Integration and Automation (iPaaS) on one no-code platform.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews’ proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.