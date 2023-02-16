JCPenney Introduces iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney, the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families, and iconic award-winning fashion designer Prabal Gurung have combined style and quality with iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung for JCPenney, a versatile collection of dresses and jumpsuits for every occasion, available in stores and online this Spring for a limited time only.

Inspired by the joy of florals and their relentless beauty, iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung celebrates all women and brings affordable luxury to JCPenney with 25 size-inclusive styles, all under $100.

“This collaboration with JCPenney is a joyful tribute to the power and resilience of the female spirit,” said New York-based designer, Prabal Gurung. “This collection is a celebration of diversity, inclusion and optimism and is an ode to the women who have held my hand and helped me grow. To me, beauty is inclusion in every size, every color, and that is the world I live in and the world I wanted to create with this collection.”

Prabal’s clear vision of beauty and mission to embrace an inclusive world aligns with JCPenney’s values and commitment to its diverse customers, ultimately creating the perfect partnership.

“I am so proud of this collaboration with highly celebrated designer, Prabal Gurung, and our ability to make high-quality fashion accessible to all,” said JCPenney Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Wlazlo. Through this limited-edition collection, we are bringing the beauty of inclusivity to life with vibrant colors and feminine designs. This partnership celebrates women and exemplifies our mission to provide quality and value to our customers.”

iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung adds to JCPenney’s growing portfolio of purpose-driven collections. The campaign for the iMPOWER collection is from JCPenney’s in-house creative agency and was shot by legendary photographer, Norman Jean Roy in New York City and features six powerful business owners, founders, icons and trailblazers including Shalom Harlow, Natalia Bryant, Varsha Thapa, Nyakio Grieco, Cece Meadows and Sara Happ. Additionally, to celebrate Women’s History Month, JCPenney will donate $10,000 to each campaign talent’s designated charity or cause along with Shikshya Foundation Nepal, the foundation that Prabal closely works with.

“The beauty of a dress is that you can zip yourself into a facet of your personality,” said model and actress Shalom Harlow. “It enhances an expression of who you want to present to the world that day. That’s the power of a beautiful dress.”

iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung for JCPenney launches on JCPenney.com and in select JCPenney stores on March 2 at midnight CST.

For more information contact jcpnews@jcp.com. For additional assets, visit corporate.jcpenney.com/newsroom.

ABOUT THE CHARITIES AND WOMEN BEHIND THEM

Girls Inc. of Los Angeles, Alliance of Moms, Native Women Lead, Animal Nepal, Beba Clinic and Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation were each selected by notable women business owners, founders, icons, and trailblazers.

Nyakio Grieco, Co-Founder of thirteen lune: Girls Inc. of Los Angeles.​

Sara Happ, Founder of Sara Happ Cosmetics: Alliance of Moms.​

Cece Meadows, Founder and CEO of Prados Beauty: Native Women Lead​

Varsha Thapa, Singer-songwriter and Animal Rights Activist: Animal Nepal​

Shalom Harlow, Fashion Icon and Women's Health Advocate: Beba Clinic​

Natalia Bryant, Film Student and Philanthropist: Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

ABOUT JCPENNEY

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrates 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PRABAL GURUNG

Prabal Gurung launched his eponymous collection in February 2009 with a philosophy encompassing modern luxury, indelible style and an astute sense of glamour. Gurung was born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal. After beginning his design career in New Delhi, he moved to New York to finish his studies at Parsons The New School for Design. Upon graduating, Gurung spent two years with Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams. Soon after, he was appointed design director at the iconic Bill Blass, a post he held for five years until launching his own collection, PRABAL GURUNG. A focus on quality and innovation has placed Gurung at the forefront of American fashion with designs worn by leading ladies including First Lady Michelle Obama and The Duchess of Cambridge, to name a few. Notable accolades include the 2010 Ecco Domani Fashion Fund Award, 2010 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner up, with various additional honors over the course of his career to present. In 2022, Gurung was honored as the Designer of the Year at the American Image Awards, was awarded the Humanitarian Award at the 38th Annual Night of the Stars Gala, and won the Positive Social Influence Award as a member of the Slaysians at the CFDA Awards. Gurung was also elected as Vice Chair of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, beginning his role in January 2023.