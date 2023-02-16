Canadian Company PyroPhobic’s Innovative Fire Safety Material Selected by General Motors

BARRIE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PyroPhobic Systems Ltd., a leader in fire resistant thermoplastic resins and components for the battery and construction safety markets, is proud to announce that its LithiumPrevent 200 material has been selected for application in General Motors’ Ultium battery platform for electric vehicles.

“PyroPhobic Systems is honoured to provide LithiumPrevent 200 to General Motors as a Canadian innovation that meets the needs of their demanding application for safety,” says John Page, President and CEO of PyroPhobic Systems. “The recognition by General Motors and their decision to choose our technology demonstrates the value they place on safety and innovation.”

PyroPhobic’s LithiumPrevent 200 material has unique intumescent properties, meaning it expands to create a barrier, reducing the propagation of fire. Injection moulded into electric vehicle battery pack components, LithiumPrevent 200 will mitigate thermal runaway events, ensuring a safer drive for motorists.

The selection of LithiumPrevent 200 comes after two years of collaboration between PyroPhobic Systems and General Motors engineering personnel, rigorously testing the material and certifying it for safety and compliance. The program will run until 2030 and will see the displacement of traditional glass-filled plastic battery components by LithiumPrevent 200, which offers superior fire resistance capabilities.

“PyroPhobic Systems combined forces with Moulded Precision Components (MPC) to bring superior part design considerations and leading-edge injection moulding capabilities that are needed for this demanding project, and we look forward to continuing to support General Motors and other customers in the electric vehicle market as the transition to electrification accelerates in the automotive industry,” noted Page.

For its contributions to quality and innovation in the automotive sector, General Motors has awarded this unique Canadian collaboration with its prestigious 2022 Overdrive Award.

About PyroPhobic Systems Ltd.

Based in Barrie, Ontario and founded in 1991, PyroPhobic Systems Ltd. is a leader in fire resistant thermoplastic resins and components for customers in the building construction, battery energy storage and electric vehicle industries.

Driven by its mission to make life safer for people in their homes, at the office and on the move, PyroPhobic Systems brings innovative material science technologies and solutions to the marketplace to solve fire safety challenges.

PyroPhobic Systems products adhere to the highest safety standards through in-house production, strict quality control and testing procedures and are listed with certified testing laboratories such as Underwriter Laboratories and Intertek Testing Services.

Learn more at www.pyrophobic.com