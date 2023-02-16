AI-Enabled Power Marketer Gridmatic and AVANGRID Partner to Deliver Carbon-Free Energy to Texas Businesses

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gridmatic, the industry-leading AI-enabled power marketer, announced today a two-year partnership with AVANGRID, a leading sustainable energy company and the third largest wind energy generator in the United States. The agreement is to purchase 15 megawatts (MW) of zero-emission energy from AVANGRID’s 120 MW Barton Chapel wind project in Jacksboro, Texas. Gridmatic will use the offtake to supply its retail customers with clean and affordable wind energy. The agreement runs from January 1st, 2023 until December 31st, 2024.

“With the launch of our new retail business, Gridmatic Retail, we are delivering advanced clean energy products to support businesses with both complex needs and the desire to fulfill climate goals,” said Matt Wytock, CEO and Founder of Gridmatic. “Partnering with companies like AVANGRID enables us to support our customers’ load with clean, renewable generation while accelerating the transition to 24/7 Carbon-free Energy.”

Gridmatic launched its retail business in January to provide customers with standard and advanced energy products, including time-matched, 24/7 Carbon-free Energy, and load variability contracts. Leveraging industry-leading AI-driven models, Gridmatic matches unique consumption profiles to clean energy generation to help businesses meet carbon reduction targets and lower energy costs.

“We are thrilled to be partners with companies like Gridmatic who, like us at AVANGRID, are committed to taking the steps needed to advance towards a cleaner, more sustainable economy and boost the energy transition in the country,” said Brian Faist, VP of Renewable Origination at AVANGRID. “With this partnership, along with our six other wind farms in the state, we are delivering over 1,200 MW of clean energy to the power industry and businesses throughout Texas.”

About Gridmatic

Unlike traditional power marketers, Gridmatic uses AI to optimize renewable energy participation in wholesale markets by forecasting energy supply, demand and pricing. Leveraging market-proven algorithms, Gridmatic is able to provide stability, predictability and automation for energy buyers, sellers, and storage owners amid increasing volatility. With Gridmatic Retail, the company offers advanced solutions for businesses with complex energy needs to hit carbon reduction goals, including time matched, variable load and carbon-free energy products. With its industry-leading AI, Gridmatic is working to accelerate the transition to net zero and balance the renewable-powered grid. For more, visit https://www.gridmatic.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, AVANGRID ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.