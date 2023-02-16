Root Insurance Extends Relationship with CCC to Digitize First-Party Casualty

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Root Insurance will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. With the addition of CCC® First-Party Casualty, Root can now manage auto physical damage and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.

The CCC First-Party Casualty solution digitizes bill intake, review, and reimbursement recommendations. Uniquely, it leverages accident data and insights to help insurers digitally review medical bills for accuracy and appropriateness of charges and treatments.

“As a digital-first insurer, it is essential for Root to leverage data and technology to inform decisions and deliver seamless experiences," said Mark LeMaster, chief claims and customer service officer for Root. "By working with CCC we can do both across the life of a claim, spanning auto physical damage, first- and third-party casualty and subrogation claims. CCC's network, technology, and AI are coming together in a way that will enable us to deliver on our policyholders’ expectations for straight-through claims experiences."

CCC Casualty includes both first- and third-party solutions for insurers. CCC’s First-Party Casualty solution applies a configurable rules engine to process claims data quickly and segment payment-ready bills from those that require manual review. CCC modernizes existing chaotic, paper-burdened systems with a comprehensive, configurable experience to help insurers make timely, consistent payments across bill types. Analytics dashboards provide access to industry trends and benchmarks. CCC’s Third-Party Casualty solution applies AI and biomechanical analysis to injury causation and bill review, increasing accuracy and reducing time, labor and cost associated with the third-party casualty claims process.

“We are excited to continue to support Root's vision for smart, digital claims management," said Mike Silva, chief commercial and customer success officer, CCC. “Connecting the auto-physical damage and casualty claims processes will help Root gain greater insights to achieve better claims efficiency and better outcomes."

About Root Insurance

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has close to 11 million app downloads and has collected more than 18 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Auto insurance is underwritten by Root Property and Casualty Insurance Company in some states and also by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company in Texas.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

