HealthStream Learning Center™ (HLC) Selected by Ardent Health Services to Support their Workforce, Enterprise-wide

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that its HealthStream Learning Center® (HLC) application, hStream™ platform, SafetyQ® compliance program, and HealthStream Video™ application have been selected by Ardent Health Services (“Ardent”) to support their 23,000 employees across 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care, enterprise-wide, in a multi-year agreement. HealthStream’s Learning Center application is the most widely adopted learning application among U.S. hospitals and health systems where approximately 400,000 courses and activities are completed every day, on average.

“It’s an honor to have a healthcare organization like Ardent that’s been named for 14 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare select HealthStream’s Learning Center and our award-winning SafetyQ program for their workforce,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “They clearly understand the importance of an engaged, educated, and committed workforce in delivering superb patient care. I’m, therefore, very pleased Ardent chose to expand their relationship with HealthStream to support them in this journey.”

Prior to today, Ardent’s first HealthStream solution began with their selection of the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ education program—where they’ve experienced much success. In fact, Ardent’s highly effective resuscitation training was recently recognized with a “2022 Resuscitation Trailblazer Award” by HealthStream at the annual Innovation Council Meeting in Washington, D.C.

“After a lengthy and thorough initiative where we evaluated a wide range of options for a learning management system and safety training programs, we chose HealthStream as the clear frontrunner as we’ve been consistently impressed with their performance, dedication to healthcare, and unique platform benefits—including an integration of multiple solutions that significantly streamlines our work-flows,” said Carolyn Schneider, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ardent.

HealthStream’s software applications—like the HealthStream Learning Center, when coupled with HealthStream’s proprietary hStream platform, yield many unique benefits unavailable from other learning management system providers. Through Ardent’s subscriptions to the hStream platform, the following benefits will be included: a primary source license verification service, MyTeam™ application for managers, a library of 800+ industry-provided product training courses, access to a growing library of learning APIs for interoperability, and specialized purchasing & discount programs, among many other valuable benefits. Moreover, as a member of HealthStream’s network, Ardent will have access to join and participate in the “HealthStream Community,” the nation’s largest online community of healthcare professionals focused on developing and supporting the healthcare workforce.

About HealthStream

