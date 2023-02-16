Dynatrace and Snyk Unify Security Insights Across the Entire Software Lifecycle

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced a strategic technology alliance with Snyk to make software delivery more secure. The alliance will leverage the DevSecOps Lifecycle Coverage with Snyk app, built using the new Dynatrace® AppEngine. This app is designed to connect Snyk container scans in pre-production with Dynatrace production-runtime insights. It will also enable security and development teams to use the Dynatrace® platform to unlock precise, AI-powered answers that detail and prioritize vulnerabilities across the software lifecycle, with guidance that allows them to proactively remediate security risks.

According to recent research, 69% of CISOs say vulnerability management in modern software development has become more complex. Development and security teams struggle to balance the volume of applications in their environment and increased deployment frequency with the need to ensure these applications are secure. As a result, many applications are not adequately validated with security scans. To maintain agility, teams need unified analytics across the software lifecycle that pinpoints gaps and enables proactive risk mitigation.

“Dynatrace’s new DevSecOps Lifecycle Coverage with Snyk app provides an end-to-end understanding of application security, from pre-production to production-runtime environments,” said Luca Domenella, Head of Cloud Operations and DevOps at Soldo. “Pre-production container scans from Snyk combined with AI-powered application runtime insights and analytics from Dynatrace will enable our teams to pinpoint the location of vulnerabilities in our complex multicloud ecosystem, automatically prioritize these based on the risk of each exposure, and use recommendations to proactively remediate these risks.”

“How developers build applications today is inherently tied to their organization’s overall security posture, and the DevSecOps Lifecycle Coverage with Snyk app now shifts Dynatrace’s functionality left to allow global developer teams to continue their pace of innovation securely, by default,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “We’re excited to continue strengthening our relationship with the Dynatrace team, showing the industry the increasingly beneficial relationship between two critical enterprise initiatives: developer security and observability.”

“Dynatrace and Snyk are advancing security coverage across the software lifecycle to enable end-to-end mitigation of risks so teams can drive faster innovation with confidence,” said Bernd Greifeneder, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Dynatrace. “DevSecOps Lifecycle Coverage with Snyk will provide automated vulnerability management and mitigation in pre-production and production environments, which is critical in cloud-native development, as new vulnerabilities constantly surface, and it’s not always clear which ones require attention. Powered by the Dynatrace platform’s causal-AI-powered, real-time answers, this new capability will provide end-to-end coverage to help development and security teams ensure no application slips into production unscanned. It also provides continuous threat detection and blocking at runtime to help ensure flawless service delivery and improve the overall efficiency of security operations.”

The DevSecOps Lifecycle Coverage with Snyk app will be available within 90 days of this announcement. To learn more, visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, Revolut, and Salesforce.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations for and timing of platform development, product capabilities, customer release, and adoption; potential benefits to customers from our platform; our business strategy and goals; our ability to continue to advance our platform to provide updated offerings; and the expected results and benefits of our strategic technology alliance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, such as descriptions of updated platform offerings, including the functions and capabilities of the DevSecOps Lifecycle Coverage app, to be made available at a future date and statements as identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,”, or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these will be attained or achieved or that customers will adopt and realize the expected benefits of our updated offerings. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed on May 26, 2022, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document because of new information, future events, or otherwise.