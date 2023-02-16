TripShot Engages Athena Partners Strategy Group to Continue Advancing Modern Mobility Technologies in the U.S.

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Athena Partners Strategy Group (APSG), a leading government relations and technology representation firm, announced a partnership with TripShot, the recognized leader in corporate transportation technology as they continue their expansion into university, college and public transportation.

Launched in 2014, TripShot’s simple, easy-to-use and powerful mobility operating system is operated today in many of the world’s largest corporate commuter programs, as well as some universities and public transit systems. A Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, TripShot delivers an advanced mobility operating system enabling the management, delivery and customer use of services such as Fixed Route, On Demand, Microstransit, Micromobility, Parking and more.

Whether in a small college town or a bustling city, riders and dispatchers always know their vehicle route and location with TripShot. TripShot’s True-Time® data, their ability to capture GPS every second paired with leading mapping algorithms, delivers the most accurate location notifications from any CAD/AVL system on the market. TripShot provides the single source of truth, pushing GTFS, GTFS-RT and other location data automatically, making it readily available for all to use.

“At TripShot we are dedicated to continuously innovating and iterating on our mobility management products. Whether for the oldest universities, the world’s largest companies or your local transit agency, we pride ourselves on our scalability, reliability and dependability,” said Rob Antoniak, Chief Customer Officer for TripShot. “Athena Partners Strategy Group’s experience in advancing emerging mobility technologies in local and regional public markets, as well as higher education will allow us to dive deeper into market sectors we serve.”

APSG will partner with TripShot providing, representation, business development, and strategic consulting services, including sales, marketing, network expansion, strategic partnerships, and smart-technology-bundling. Athena has built a trusted reputation in the parking, transportation, electric vehicle, sustainability, and mobility industries for representing entities as they implement game-changing technology within cities, schools, and operators nationwide.

“TripShot checked all the boxes we look for in a technology partner,” said APSG Managing Partner Nick Stanton. “We are excited to partner with the TripShot team and add their game-changing transportation technology to our expanding multi-industry offering.”

About Athena Partners Strategy Group

Leveraging a specialized network of partners, APSG is a governmental relations and technology consultancy guiding organizations in developing new business and launching solutions across parking, transportation, curb management, rideshare, law enforcement, public safety and sustainability sectors. More at athenapsg.com.

About TripShot

TripShot is the mobility operating system built for the future of transportation. TripShot is a mobility technology platform that helps transit programs of all sizes—from private company shuttles and campus connectors to universities and public transit agencies—run safely, efficiently and competitively. Founded in 2014, TripShot has grown by serving Fortune 100 companies and building a range of intelligent features for some of the largest private transit networks in the world. With its cutting-edge all-in-one operating system, TripShot replaces old complex commuter and fleet management systems, providing a single platform with the critical tools managers need to run operations that build driver and rider confidence. Platform solutions include: Fixed Route, On Demand Transportation, CAD/AVL, GTFS-RT, Capacity Management, Reservations, Parking and Digital Wallet. Please visit TripShot.com to learn more.