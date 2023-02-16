Moveworks Leverages Generative AI to Provide Customers with Real-Time Translation in Over 100 Languages

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading conversational AI platform for the enterprise, today announced that it now provides on-the-fly translation in over 100 different languages for its employee support virtual agent. Customers can now provide knowledge articles, outbound employee communications, and inbound agent ticket updates in each employee’s preferred language — all within seconds.

Despite the fact that most companies today have international workforces, most support teams only speak one core language — English. That also means content, like knowledge articles and policy updates, are also written in English. However, it becomes a major inhibitor of growth when businesses try to extend these language capabilities. That’s because businesses often rack up millions each year in costly translation services, and building out a multilingual support center requires significant time and resources. That's where on-the-fly translation comes in. Through a powerful combination of Moveworks’ proprietary NLU models and the latest developments in generative AI, customers can now translate any knowledge article or policy update in real time, with no added cost.

“As a global company, we need to provide the same quality of support to every employee at Albemarle to empower their potential, no matter which languages they speak,” said Patrick Thompson, CIO at Albemarle, a global specialty-chemicals maker. “Moveworks gives our people 24/7 help in their native language. Now, they can get support right away, without us needing localized service desks in each location.”

Employees simply ask the Moveworks bot a question, and, where relevant, the bot will search for and retrieve any knowledge — dynamically translating the English knowledge to the user's preferred language. For outbound employee communications, the author only needs to write the message in their preferred language, and the bot will automatically deliver the message to each employee in their specified language — taking into account unique formalities to ensure a consistent tone and message across the company.

And, while the Moveworks bot is able to resolve a significant portion of support issues autonomously, Moveworks will translate any ticketing information on the back-end in the case a ticket does need to be filed — a service most businesses pay a steep fee for.

“Our goal is to break down language barriers and help our customers foster a truly global workforce,” said Varun Singh, VP of Product and Founder of Moveworks. “By providing knowledge and support to employees in their preferred language — no matter where they’re located — it sends a clear signal to employees that their time and output is a valued asset to the company. The result is enhanced productivity, higher employee engagement, and ultimately better business output."

Moveworks delivers state of the art machine translation by combining some of the world's most advanced generative AI and large language models — including OpenAI's GPT-3, Google's RoBERTa model, and Facebook's MBart-50 and M2M-100 models. And, while most translation services fail to account for cultural or domain-specific nuances, Moveworks utilizes Collective Learning from its rich database of employee conversations and support tickets to fine-tune these models and ensure the highest accuracy translation possible.

