Oxford Nanopore Technologies Teams up With UPS Healthcare to Accelerate Delivery of New-Generation DNA Sequencing Technology to More Customers in Locations Across Asia Pacific

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Nanopore Technologies today announced an extension of its collaboration with UPS Healthcare to accelerate the delivery of Oxford Nanopore DNA/RNA sequencing products and consumables across the Asia Pacific region.

The collaboration will strengthen Oxford Nanopore’s portable, real-time DNA sequencing devices’ supply chain throughout Asia’s main markets. By tapping on UPS’s specialised healthcare logistics solutions, Oxford Nanopore’s customers will enjoy faster delivery with less complexity, removing many customer pain points and leaving more time to pursue high-impact, time-sensitive genomics research and discovery in areas such as human disease, cancer, and agriculture.

Oxford Nanopore’s flow cells will be stored in UPS Healthcare’s temperature-controlled distribution facility in Singapore for the first time and be delivered within 24- to 48- hours through UPS’s cold chain distribution capabilities to destinations across the Asia Pacific. Oxford Nanopore will also tap on UPS® Premier’s premium tracking, prioritization, and recovery service for its time- and temperature-sensitive shipments.

The goal will be same-day despatch and faster delivery of flow cells—the consumable cartridges that contain the technology and chemistry needed for nanopore-based sequencing and are run in conjunction with Oxford Nanopore’s product line.

Oxford Nanopore’s investment in Asia Pacific highlights sustained commitment to serving its growing customer base in the region, with multiple genomics-led research projects flourishing across regional countries. These include, amongst others, pathogen surveillance, translational cancer research and agricultural sequencing, most notably to protect shrimp farming in Malaysia.

UPS Healthcare offers unparalleled healthcare logistics expertise to scientific communities with more than 17 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally.

This is Oxford Nanopore’s second region served by UPS Healthcare, following a fulfilment agreement signed in 2022 that currently serves the US and Canada. Plans to expand the partnership to other regions globally including Australia are expected to be announced in 2023.

Gordon Sanghera, CEO, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, commented:

“We are proud to announce our expanded partnership with UPS Healthcare, which we expect to create an improved experience for our growing customer base throughout Asia Pacific. UPS’s mature infrastructure and reach globally has already improved our capacity in the US and will now allow us to increase our reach across the region without sacrificing speed or service. Through this collaboration, we are hopeful that our customers will be able to receive orders more quickly and with reduced complexity, leaving more time for the ground-breaking research critical to advancing improvements in human health, food and environments.”

“At UPS we are focused on providing healthcare logistics capabilities and services that enable our customers to deliver lifechanging innovations with flexibility, transparency and reliability,” said Ianne Loh, senior director for UPS Healthcare in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. “We’re excited to build on our trusted partnership with Oxford Nanopore Technologies to deliver its next-generation DNA sequencing technology to their customers in Asia Pacific, as the demand for such innovations open up possibilities for new applications and scientific research that can have a positive impact to the world.”

*Customer spotlight*

Oxford Nanopore and UPS Healthcare will be creating a video to highlight critical genomics research projects throughout Asia Pacific. We invite all current and prospective Oxford Nanopore customers in Asian Pacific countries to submit a summary of the research you are pursuing or hoping to pursue using Oxford Nanopore products. If selected, your story will be documented and shared across UPS global channels. For information on requirements, including countries eligible, and to submit your research for consideration, visit https://register.nanoporetech.com/customer_spotlight.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology for real-time, high-performance, accessible and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 120 countries to understand the biology of humans and diseases such as cancer, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and whole environments. Oxford Nanopore Technologies products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes.

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare delivers unparalleled healthcare logistics expertise to its customers around the world. UPS Healthcare has 17 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space in 37 countries and territories. Services include inventory management, cold chain packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, and lab and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare's global infrastructure, its UPS® Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today's complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and laboratory diagnostic industries.