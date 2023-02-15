CUPE 4163 Concludes Bargaining With the University of Victoria

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Victoria Educational Workers’ Union (CUPE 4163) Components 1 and 2 have reached a tentative agreement with UVic. The agreement, reached this week at the bargaining table, covers over 1100 teaching assistants, computer help desk workers, cultural assistants, lab instructors, community leaders and second language teachers at the University.

“I want to thank the members of CUPE 4163 Components 1 and 2 for their engagement over the past three years. With their support our bargaining committee has achieved a good deal with real improvements for our members at UVic,” says Greg Melnechuk, an education worker at the University of Victoria, and president of CUPE 4163.

When ratified, the 3-year collective agreement will be in place from September 1, 2022 (retroactively) to August 31, 2025. Further details on the agreement won’t be released until presented to CUPE 4163 Components 1 and 2 members for a ratification vote. CUPE 4163 Component 3, representing over 400 continuing and term sessional lecturers and music performance instructors at UVic, ratified its collective agreement in December 2023.

CUPE 4163 represents over 1500 workers at the University of Victoria. The local’s three components perform two thirds of the instruction at the university, and work as teaching assistants, sessional lecturers, second language instructors, residence life workers, cultural assistants, and many other positions.

