Sabre-Connected Travel Agents in Canada Can Now Shop, Book and Service Content from Canada Jetlines

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”), has confirmed that Travel Agents in Canada are now able to view and book Canada Jetlines seat inventory via the Sabre Global Distribution System.

Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, will now enable their subscribers in Canada to sell Canada Jetlines inventory.

Joining Sabre's global marketplace will enable Canada Jetlines to enhance its geographic reach and target new leisure traveler segments, while providing travel agents with increased options to create optimal experiences for their clients.

"We are excited to be able to distribute our seats through Sabre's extensive global marketplace,” said Canada Jetlines Chief Commercial Officer, Duncan Bureau. “Canada Jetlines has built strong relationships with the Travel Agency community who will benefit from the ease of booking flights and vacations within the Sabre environment. The airline is looking forward to adding more markets and partners across North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.”

“Sabre is pleased Canada Jetlines has chosen to distribute its content through the Sabre global marketplace, ” said John Bailey, regional general manager - North America, Sabre Travel Solutions. “We look forward to supporting Canada Jetlines’ ambitious growth objectives and making the airline’s content available to the hundreds of thousands of travel agents using Sabre around the world.”

Canada Jetlines has announced new markets to Melbourne/Orlando Florida, Las Vegas and Cancun, Mexico which are scheduled to begin operations in February and March 2023 respectively. Canada Jetlines’ flights can be booked via Jetlines.com or contact your favorite Travel Agency. Canada Jetlines will operate its growing network with a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

