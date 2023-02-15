Bluegreen Vacations Extends NASCAR® Agreement

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen Vacations,” “Bluegreen,” or the “Company”), a vacation ownership company, has extended its multi-year agreement with NASCAR®.

Under the extended agreement, Bluegreen will remain the Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR® for another six years. Bluegreen also extended its sponsorship of NASCAR’s season-opening qualifier races, the Duel at DAYTONA, and will remain title sponsors of the event through 2024.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with NASCAR® and Daytona International Speedway,” said Ray Lopez, Bluegreen’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “We’re seeing an increasing demand for unique experiences among Bluegreen owners and this agreement with NASCAR® allows us to offer an opportunity to experience NASCAR® in the heart of the action,” he added.

Bluegreen Vacations was first designated the Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR® in 2018. Since then, over 1,800 Bluegreen vacation owners and guests have participated in Bluegreen’s exclusive NASCAR® race weekend events.

“During our NASCAR® Bash events at select races, Bluegreen owners participating in a Bluegreen vacation are treated to a private welcome party and receive behind-the-scenes access at the tracks, have an opportunity to meet drivers, may experience pace car rides and enjoy VIP suite access to watch the races,” commented Nancy Samson, Vice President of Owner and Member Marketing for Bluegreen Vacations.

Since being named the Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR®, the Company has sponsored the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at Phoenix Raceway and has been a three-time sponsor of the Duel at DAYTONA.

“The DAYTONA 500 and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel, as well as other leading NASCAR® events, are bucket list affairs for fans,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing. “Through this continued partnership, Bluegreen’s owners have the opportunity to take advantage of some of the most premium and exclusive experiences at NASCAR® events across the country.”

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 70 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About DAYTONA International Speedway:

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. Some of the exciting racing events include January’s Rolex® 24 At DAYTONA and Roar Before The Rolex 24, February’s DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth®, March’s Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, the August Coke® Zero Sugar 400 weekend, and much more. The Speedway grounds are also used extensively for other events that include concerts (Welcome to Rockville, Heroes Honor Festival, etc.), sporting events (DAYTONA Soccer Fest, CLASH DAYTONA, etc.) civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans, and other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that Bluegreen owners will have access to or an opportunity to participate in the NASCAR® experiences described in this release or otherwise.