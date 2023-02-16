Colgate Women’s Games Returns for 48th Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced that Colgate Women’s Games, the nation's longest-running Track & Field series for girls and women, is kicking off its 48th season to continue creating pathways for female athletes to achieve their athletic potential and pursue their educational goals by competing for academic scholarships. This season, the scholarships that top performers are eligible to win will be doubled in value. Athletes can register now, and parents, coaches, and fans can sign up to receive updates at www.ColgateWomensGames.com.

Also today, Colgate is announcing ShopRite is a supporter for the 48th season of Colgate Women’s Games. Together, Colgate and ShopRite will work to increase the reach and impact of this year’s competition. ShopRite’s strong ties in hundreds of communities throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland will help drive awareness of the Track & Field series through an in-store and digital campaign. ShopRite plans to host a New Jersey registration event in April that will include a pep rally, celebrating the local community's participation in Colgate Women’s Games.

Purpose of Colgate Women’s Games

Colgate-Palmolive has been the title sponsor of Colgate Women’s Games for nearly 50 years, supporting the program since its founding in 1974 by legendary Brooklyn track coach, the late Fred Thompson. The competition, which attracts thousands of competitors from elementary school through college and beyond, promotes the transformational power of athletics, mentorship and education. Athletes can earn one of more than 100 educational scholarships awarded by Colgate-Palmolive each year, in $2,000, $1,000, and $500 denominations based on order of finish in the series – double the value of scholarships in 2022. In total, more than 5,000 scholarships have been awarded throughout the history of Colgate Women’s Games.

The Colgate Women's Games are free to participate in and attend, as Colgate-Palmolive covers all costs. Every athlete receives a complimentary competitor’s t-shirt, athletic bag with Colgate-Palmolive essential health and hygiene products, and a commemorative ribbon for participation.

“The Colgate Women’s Games brings our company purpose to life in an incredibly uplifting and powerful way, promoting health and wellness, celebrating teamwork and supporting brighter futures,” said Paula S. Davis, Chief Communications Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. “We are especially excited this year as we increase the scholarship awards, expand our outreach with our supporters at ShopRite and involve Colgate people in all aspects of this amazing competition. We are looking forward to our best season yet!”

Impact of Colgate Women’s Games

The competition has supported thousands of young women in their quest to pursue successful careers as world-class athletes, doctors, lawyers, teachers and entrepreneurs. Many standout high school competitors have also earned athletic scholarships that allowed them to pay for college. The event has become an incubator for developing athletic talent over the decades with hundreds of athletes who have competed at the highest level in national and world-class championships, including Meet Director Cheryl Toussaint, and has bolstered the athletic careers of hundreds of age-group, collegiate and National Champions.

“Colgate Women’s Games is more than an athletic competition; it is an expansive, deep-rooted program with a proven track record of helping girls and women achieve their dreams through athletics, mentorship and education,” said Cheryl Toussaint, world-class championship medalist and Meet Director, Colgate Women’s Games. “This massive accomplishment is possible because we recognize the discipline and hard work that training requires; we cultivate mentorship, academic success and perseverance; and we celebrate participation and achievement. Colgate Women’s Games has changed countless lives over the past 47 seasons, including my own as a participant and Director, and I’m confident it will continue to demonstrate the transformative power of Track and Field in the 48th season and for decades to come.”

While the games were paused in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, the program was featured in the 2021 documentary, Sisters on Track, which follows the inspiring journey of the Sheppard sisters and their formative experience with Colgate Women’s Games. In 2022, the competition returned with a bang, thanks in part to a new anthem, written and performed by the Grammy award nominated band Tank and the Bangas.

Competition Details

This season’s series will be held outdoors and includes two preliminary meets and one semi-final competition that determines who will compete for educational scholarships and trophies at the Finals. All girls grade 1 and above who are enrolled in and attending school, as well as women in college and beyond, are eligible to participate in two events at each preliminary meet. Events include: 100-meter dash, 80-meter hurdles, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run, high jump and shot put, depending on grade division. Medals and ribbons are awarded to top place finishers in each event at preliminary meets, and trophies and medals are awarded to semi-finalists.

Key dates for athletes, coaches, parents, and fans are below.

March 25 & April 1, 2023 : Registration Days held at Queens College, Fitzgerald Gymnasium, Queens, New York. Participants will pick up their complimentary Competitor’s Packet, which includes a competitor’s shirt and bib number (both required to compete) as well as a bag of Colgate-Palmolive health & hygiene products.

: Registration Days held at Queens College, Fitzgerald Gymnasium, Queens, New York. Participants will pick up their complimentary Competitor’s Packet, which includes a competitor’s shirt and bib number (both required to compete) as well as a bag of Colgate-Palmolive health & hygiene products. April 16 & April 23, 2023 : Preliminary meets held outdoors at Queens College Track Field, Queens, New York. **Registration for the series closes on April 23.

: Preliminary meets held outdoors at Queens College Track Field, Queens, New York. April 30, 2023 : Semi-Finals held outdoors at Queens College Track Field, Queens, New York.

: Semi-Finals held outdoors at Queens College Track Field, Queens, New York. May 7, 2023: Finals held outdoors at New York City’s iconic Icahn Stadium at Randall’s Island Park.

The health and safety of athletes and spectators are the top priority of Colgate Women’s Games. All competitions will be hosted outdoors and regular consultation with medical professionals will guide safety measures. For more information on Colgate Women’s Games and to sign up for updates, visit www.ColgateWomensGames.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.5 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C