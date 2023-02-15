Harris Williams Advises Unleashed Brands on its Strategic Partnership with Seidler Equity Partners

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Unleashed Brands, backed by founder Michael Browning, management, and a group of private investment firms, on its strategic partnership with Seidler Equity Partners (SEP). Unleashed Brands is the world's first youth enrichment franchise platform that includes category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. The transaction was led by Ryan Budlong, Brent Spiller, Zach Ledwith, Ted Casey and Robert Mazzanti of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“Unleashed Brands is a highly unique franchise platform in the childhood enrichment sector that has experienced tremendous growth since its founding. We could not be more honored to have partnered with a visionary like Michael and the entire Unleashed Brands team,” said Ryan Budlong, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“Unleashed Brands is a best-in-class franchising platform, and this transaction extends our deep track record in franchising, childhood enrichment, and education. We look forward to many more successful transactions in these sectors,” said Brent Spiller, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Unleashed Brands was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help children become who they are destined to be.

Unleashed Brands was previously backed by a number of private investment firms, including Mantucket Capital (Mantucket), MPK Equity Partners, and AHR Growth Partners. Mantucket is a private investment firm with over $3 billion of capital under management, with experience investing in both emerging and mature businesses across multiple sectors. MPK Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and executives to invest in and acquire growing, profitable, category-leading companies. AHR Growth Partners has decades of experience investing in and advising emerging consumer brands, with a focus on franchise businesses in the lower-middle market.

Founded in 1992, SEP is a leading investment firm based in Marina del Rey, California with more than 30 years of experience investing in founder-led companies. SEP has a long history of providing capital and resources to accelerate company growth while preserving culture.

Harris Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A.

From essential home services, to brands that help consumers identify with a lifestyle, to healthier eating trends, the consumer industry provides a wide range of vibrant sectors to create long-term value. Led by dedicated professionals, the Harris Williams Consumer Group partners with global investors and company leaders. Our clients rely on us to understand their strategic options in the market. We have deep industry knowledge across multiple sectors such as consumer products, consumer services, food and beverage, and consumer multi-site.

