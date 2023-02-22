Certa Announces Integration With SCORM Packages

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading third-party risk management platform, Certa, today announced it now integrates with Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) packages, a set of technical standards for eLearning software products and the dominant format of e-learning content in the industry. Certa is compatible with AICC, SCORM 1.2, and SCORM 2004 modules.

Users can initiate learning content and training courses directly within the Certa application for both internal and external participants. Training courses available include–but are not limited to–information security, bribery and corruption, data privacy, data governance, and more. This integration is a key pillar of anti-bribery and compliance programs which continue to increase in priority for businesses around the world.

“Large organizations have varying levels of training needs for their third parties,” said Certa founder and CEO Jag Lamba. “With this integration, an organization’s suppliers can get any training required without leaving the organization’s Certa-developed interface, ensuring a unified and consistent user journey.”

With the integration, organizations can also report on the training results and configure business rules based on those results, such as annual enrollment for retraining and automatic workflows for users who do not pass policy guideline requirements. Plus, organizations don’t need any additional integrations with third-party LMS, saving customers both time and costs.

For more information about Certa, please visit www.getcerta.com.

