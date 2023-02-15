Lark Health and Smart Meter Collaborate on Digital Diabetes Management Program for Health Systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lark Health, a leading digital care company for the prevention and management of chronic conditions, and Smart Meter, the leading supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) solutions to a nationwide network of SmartPartners™, today announced a collaboration targeting the care and management of patients with type 2 diabetes across health systems. Lark’s clinically proven Diabetes management program, Diabetes Care, combined with the proprietary cellular-enabled iGlucose® glucose meter from Smart Meter, will improve health systems' ability to manage patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

Lark’s Diabetes Care program delivers real-time value and helps close gaps in care for persons with diabetes. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) care coaching program empowers patients and provides 24/7 unlimited text-message care coaching. Lark’s Diabetes Care program tracks medical appointments, A1c tests, kidney disease screenings, eye exams, flu shots, blood pressure tests, and cholesterol tests to close gaps in care and improve patients’ health through care coordination, education, and engagement. In addition, Lark’s digital coaching also tracks medication adherence for patients, helping address barriers when medication adherence is reported at less than 100%.

Lark’s platform monitors glucose, activity, mood, nutrition, and sleep data, illuminating trends of physical and mental health and activity over time, and leverages those insights to provide real-time, text message-like coaching for the patient. Clinically defined crises, such as severe glucose spikes or barriers to medication adherence, can trigger Lark to connect members to a telephonic or virtual resource and to share relevant information, such as glucose levels and medication adherence patterns.

“ While we know regularly tracking blood sugar levels is a critical component of managing Type 2 Diabetes, that data is often siloed and left out of the physician’s purview,” said Dr. Lynne Nowak, Chief Medical Officer, Lark Health. “ The combination of Lark’s engaging AI care coach with the accuracy and RPM technology of Smart Meter’s iGlucose monitor will increase adherence, improve glucose control, and support health systems in delivering efficient, cost-effective care to more patients. Our work with Smart Meter extends our mission of optimizing digital care to support those living with chronic diseases and emphasizes the power digital care technology can have on improving patients’ lives. We are also excited to help providers enter into more risk-based payment arrangements with confidence knowing their patients with diabetes are getting additional coaching support and achieving their clinical quality goals.”

Smart Meter’s iGlucose glucose meter helps patients quickly and easily test their blood sugar levels. It automatically sends glucose readings to the patient’s physician. The iGlucose meter provides accurate blood sugar measurements. It is the optimal solution for patients where continuous glucose monitoring is not an option due to CGM's high cost and complexity. With iGlucose, the patient’s glucose data is reliably delivered to Lark and physicians from Smart Meter via the first and only private data network for remote patient monitoring.

“ We are thrilled to be collaborating with Lark to deliver reliable glucose readings from our high-quality patient devices to Lark’s proven coaching solution,” said Casey Pittock, Chief Executive Office of Smart Meter. “ Health systems will benefit from using this powerful combination of technologies better to manage the care and treatment of patients with Diabetes.”

Lark Health is a digital health technology company that delivers infinitely scalable, accessible digital chronic condition prevention and management coaching. To-date, Lark has provided 2 million people with real-time, 24/7 personalized care coaching delivered through an easy-to-use, text message-like interface. Through conversational AI, connected devices, remote patient monitoring, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy techniques, Lark helps patients improve their health to manage and reduce their risk of chronic disease. Lark's scalable platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to support their chronic care prevention and management programs. Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans across five programs: Prevention, Heart Health, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Management, and Hypertension Management. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), the fastest-growing and lowest-cost DPP, has received Full Recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2022), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com.

Smart Meter is the number one supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) solutions to a nationwide network of SmartPartners™ who are transforming patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our platform enabling SmartPartners to provide real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary, patient-friendly, cellular, FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G IPSec private network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com.