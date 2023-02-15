Sidus Space Announces Multi-Million-Dollar Agreement with Netherlands for Laser Communication Satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and space-based data collection combined with space and defense mission critical hardware manufacturing has been awarded a multi-million dollar agreement with The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) to deploy and test TNO's laser communications technology aboard a Sidus' LizzieSat™ satellite.

As part of the $2.5 Million agreement, TNO will design and deliver HemiCAT, a high-efficiency miniature communications laser terminal, which Sidus will integrate into its hybrid 3D printed satellite, LizzieSat™. Sidus will manage all aspects of integration, deployment, and operations, including procuring a launch and operating HemiCAT in orbit. The in-orbit demonstration mission for laser satellite communication is part of a study of Dutch defense technology.

"We are honored to be selected by TNO as its mission partner for the HemiCAT technology," said Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO. "This partnership will allow us to demonstrate further versatility of our LizzieSat™ platform and advance our mission of 'Bringing Space Down to Earth' while continuing to expand our reach into the international satellite market."

"This HemiCat is an important new technology and we look forward to working with Sidus to launch and test HemiCAT as a pathfinder for future laser satellite communication systems," Michiel Ringers, TNO Business Development Manager stated. "The Sidus team offered the best turnkey solution, designing, building, and deploying flight heritage hardware for demanding applications — the perfect combination of expertise and capabilities we look for in a partner."

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About TNO

The Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) is an independent research and innovation organisation. We connect people and knowledge to create innovations and evidence-based insights hat boost the sustainable competitive strength of industry and well-being of society. Now and in the future. Together with our partners, we focus in particular on the societal challenges of a safe, a healthy, a sustainable and a digital society. This is our mission and it is what drives us, the over 4,000 professionals at TNO, in our work every day. TNO Space stimulates economic growth in the Netherlands and Europe by enabling companies to realise new products, generate new business and improve their competitive position. More information is available on www.tno.nl.

