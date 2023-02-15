Strategic Collaboration Between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Rebura Announced

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and Rebura have entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (“SCA”) that will see the two companies continue to work closely together to expand their services to customers.

Rebura, which was launched in 2016, has quickly become a leading option for companies looking to utilise AWS to lower cloud service costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. This development will help even more businesses to migrate and modernise with AWS, as Rebura offers its expertise across the range of AWS products.

One company that has been working closely with Rebura on business-critical projects is MuscleFood, an award-winning healthy online food delivery service.

“We are thrilled to hear the news of this agreement between Rebura and AWS, it really is a testament to the fantastic team at Rebura and their customer obsession” said Simon Rowe, Technology Director, MuscleFood. “We’ve been working closely together for the last couple of years, and the relationship and collaboration we’ve developed between all three of our businesses is essential for the growth of MuscleFood, with Rebura very much acting as an extension of our team. We look forward to seeing the enhancements they will be delivering from the investment.”

The agreement helps further underline Rebura’s relationship with AWS, and its success in helping businesses around the world to have a laser focus on the way they use their digital infrastructure to grow.

“As one of the only Advanced Service Partners in the UK to hold an SCA with AWS, this is a fantastic achievement for Rebura and is a testament to their success and commitment to the AWS platform,” added Jeff Johnson, Director, UKI Commercial Sales at AWS. “It will allow the team to further enhance its exclusive offerings to complement AWS Services and we’re really looking forward to seeing how our collaboration will further add value to and benefit our customers.”

Despite economic worries forecasted around the world, cloud technology shows little sign of slowing, with Gartner predicting global spending in cloud services to grow by 20.7% to a staggering $591.8bn in 2023. With that growth comes the need to ensure the approach is one that is optimised to get the most from the platform, something Rebura has extensive experience in.

“Rebura has grown significantly over the last few years and our strong collaboration with the teams at AWS has been crucial to this success,” added Aaron Rees, CEO of Rebura. “This Strategic Collaboration Agreement is fantastic recognition of our hard work and our mutually valued relationship. We’re very excited to invest in creating new solutions and services to help our customers make the most out of AWS as their platform of choice, to grow and scale their business.”

AWS and Rebura anticipate their collaboration will further support and enhance cloud strategies, boosting its presence with AWS to aid clients throughout their cloud adoption lifecycle, ensuring they’re aligned to AWS best practices and setting themselves up for long-term success.

About Rebura

Rebura are one of the world’s fastest growing AWS consultancies helping customers of all sizes to design, build, migrate & manage their AWS environment. Rebura is recognised and highly regarded as a strategic partner of AWS, having been awarded the 2021 Well-Architected Partner of the Year and 2020 Rising Star Partner of the Year awards by AWS. AWS also recognises Rebura as having the expertise and experience to support customers of all sizes as they build, optimize and secure their apps and workloads on AWS.

For more information, visit rebura.com