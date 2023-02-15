KDDI Uses Wind River Studio for Its Commercial Deployment of 5G Open vRAN Sites in Japan

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Wind River Studio is being used by KDDI for its O-RAN–compliant 5G virtualized base station, which began commercial deployment this January in Osaka, Japan.

For its 5G virtualized base station, KDDI uses Wind River Studio Cloud Platform technology for an automated configuration (zero-touch provisioning) system. Wind River Studio Analytics is used to monitor the status of geographically distributed far edge clouds. Studio addresses the complex challenges service providers face in deploying and managing geographically distributed, ultra-low latency infrastructure and enables large-scale deployment of 5G virtualized base stations.

“Operators can work with Wind River for solutions to help prepare for a cloud-native future and deliver on high-reliability, ultra-low-latency, and highly efficient solutions for next-generation networks,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River. “Working closely with leaders such as KDDI, Wind River can deliver proven technology based on Wind River Studio that is live with operators in global deployments.”

The expansion of use cases for 5G services and the diversification and increase in the number of terminal types are expected to lead to a rapid increase in the volume of communications. 5G network infrastructure requires more advanced systems, faster deployment, and lower costs than ever before. To meet these growing demands, KDDI is developing virtualized base stations that implement an open interface compliant with the O-RAN standard. This 5G virtualized base station is a software update to such base stations, which were successfully commercially deployed in February 2022.

A leader in the 5G landscape, Wind River has played key roles in the world’s first successful 5G data session and in building commercial vRAN/O-RAN programs, including one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world.

Studio Cloud Platform provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes- and container-based architecture, based on open source, for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale. It delivers a foundation for a geographically distributed managed solution able to simplify Day 1 and Day 2 operations by providing single-pane-of-glass, zero-touch automated management of thousands of nodes, no matter where their physical location. Studio addresses the challenges of deploying and managing a physically distributed, cloud-native infrastructure to provide traditional RAN performance in a vRAN/Open RAN deployment.

Studio Analytics solutions reduce carrier efforts and improve the efficiency of monitoring and operating the distributed cloud by collecting and analyzing cloud behavioral data to generate meaningful insights for decision-making.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About KDDI

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering 5G and IoT services to a multitude of individual and corporate customers within and outside Japan through its “au”, “UQ mobile” and “povo” brands. In the Mid-Term Management Strategy (FY23.3–FY25.3), KDDI is promoting the Satellite Growth Strategy to strengthen the 5G-driven evolution of its telecommunications business and the expansion of focus areas centered around telecommunications. Specifically, KDDI is especially focusing on following five areas: DX (digital transformation), Finance, Energy, LX (life transformation) and Regional Co-Creation. In particular, to promote DX, KDDI is assisting corporate customers in bringing telecommunication into everything through IoT to organize an environment in which customers can enjoy using 5G without being aware of its presence, and in providing business platforms that meet industry-specific needs to support customers in creating businesses. In addition, KDDI places "sustainability management" that aims to achieve the sustainable growth of society and the enhancement of corporate value together with our partners at the core of the Mid-Term Management Strategy. By harnessing the characteristics of 5G in order to bring about an evolution of the power to connect, KDDI is working toward an era of the creation of new value. https://www.kddi.com/english/

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.