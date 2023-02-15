Viamedia Sales Continue To Boost Partnerships, Expanding Viamedia’s Footprint to New Markets Across Nation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced it has signed partnerships and expanded its advertising sales representation with 11 new service providers in 2022.

In addition to managed service relationships, Viamedia has established partnerships with numerous service providers, including Adams Cable Service in Carbondale, PA; ATC Broadband in Alma, GA; College Cable in Nicholasville, Kentucky; HolstonConnect in Rogersville, TN; Norwood Light Electric & Broadband in Norwood, MA; Oklahoma Electric Cooperative in Norman, OK; Pioneer Telephone Cooperative in Kingfisher, OK; Ralls Technologies in Quincy, IL; and Sandhill Telephone Cooperative in Jefferson, SC.

“Viamedia had many major accomplishments in 2022, not least of which was the milestone number of new partnerships established,” said Madeline Kissel, Viamedia’s Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Business Development. “We are proud that these agreements will help our new partners unlock fresh revenue streams and offer the latest technologies, tools, and strategies that can maximize business for their clients and advertisers.”

Viamedia offers partners full turnkey operational management of all aspects of the advertising sales business as well as local, regional, and national sales. Included is a state-of-the-art, highly scalable Network Operations Center (NOC) that services all markets, with experienced supporting ad sales teams selling for over 70 MVPDs in 28 states covering 65 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, allowing Viamedia to offer the capability to augment local ad sales, providing incremental value to partners with direct response, national and political sales services.

“Viamedia partners have the advantage of bringing more focused viewer targeting and a more engaging, impactful ad experience than ever before,” said Dan Walsh, Viamedia’s Divisional Vice President of Cross Media. “With greater transparency, reporting and insights than previously offered in the local marketplace, service providers can focus on driving revenues for their core business. In addition, we’re committed to helping our partners reduce risk, as well as minimize personnel-related costs and complications, as it relates to ad sales and cross-channel marketing.”

With expansion capabilities and technology able to scale for growth, Viamedia’s full-service partnerships include immediate deployment of sales tools, training, research, automation and marketing, along with a specialized sales management team that focuses on efficiently selling fractionalized market shares with multi-platform insertion capabilities.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the largest independent champion for service providers in the nation, and does not have competing service offerings with any of its clients. The company places over 1 million ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT® platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.