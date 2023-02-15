Frontier and AT&T Ink Deal to Deploy AT&T Wireless Infrastructure in Frontier Central Offices

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

Happening: Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) and AT&T have signed an agreement that will allow AT&T to deploy wireless infrastructure in Frontier facilities. Frontier’s fiber infrastructure will allow AT&T to add fiber connectivity to its wireless infrastructure in areas where AT&T doesn’t currently own fiber.

Why It Matters: Fiber backhaul is increasingly critical to support the data demands of wireless networks, including 5G. This agreement enables AT&T to stay ahead of those demands and build on an existing relationship between the two companies.

Get Stoked: “We're excited to collaborate with AT&T in strengthening their wireless service with our fiber infrastructure," said Vishal Dixit, Frontier's Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Wholesale. "As one of the largest fiber builders in the country, our fiber infrastructure offers an attractive opportunity for tech companies to use this future-proof foundation for their wireless services. This is another example of how innovation is helping to transform Frontier.”

The Details:

Frontier and AT&T today announced a deal that will enable AT&T to deploy wireless infrastructure in Frontier central offices and connect to Frontier’s blazing-fast fiber network. This will improve the resiliency, reliability and speed of the wireless service that AT&T offers to its customers. AT&T is the first tenant to rent space in Frontier’s hyper-local offices and will utilize Frontier’s fiber-optic network to connect with its cell towers that are in Frontier’s network.

Frontier’s footprint is complementary to AT&T’s existing network, which will help accelerate the company’s 5G deployment. AT&T will tap into Frontier’s fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT) infrastructure to connect to AT&T’s wireless cell towers.

This deal is an extension of AT&T and Frontier’s 2021 agreement that brought the two complementary fiber networks together to power business customers nationwide.

Hear from AT&T:

”Fiber is central to our wireless strategy and to our overall connectivity approach,” said Cheryl Choy, Senior Vice President, Network Planning & Engineering, AT&T. “This expanded collaboration with Frontier is a win for both companies, as they can fully utilize their fiber infrastructure, and we can continue to ensure our wireless services are powered by the unparalleled capacity of fiber optic networks.”

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.