H5 Data Centers Add New Atlanta Point of Presence with Southern Telecom Fiber Network

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the expansion of Souther Telecom to its data center in Atlanta, GA., at 345 Courtland Street. Southern Telecom is one of the premier communications providers in the southeast. The expansion of this low-latency, fiber optic network will better serve Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi customers.

"The extension of Southern Telecom’s fiber network to 345 Courtland Street strengthens our existing interconnection ecosystem,” said H5 Data Centers' CEO Josh Simms. “Our Atlanta data center supports access to unique long haul fiber routes, competitive metro fiber carriers, and one of the market’s leading peering exchanges."

“We are excited to work with H5 and enable their customers to gain direct access to our robust network. This collaboration positively impacts Atlanta and other cities throughout the Southeast,” stated Southern Telecom Business Development Manager Joe Patton.

H5 Atlanta Colocation Highlights:

Edge data center serving networks, content companies, and cloud services providers

110,000 SF data center in downtown Atlanta

Diverse carrier access to 56 Marietta and 180 Peachtree

Access to the region's top metro fiber and communications providers

Redundant utility feeds from Georgia Power’s high capacity, modern power grid

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 3 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in 20 US markets. For more information, visit H5datacenters.com.

About Southern Telecom

Southern Telecom is a subsidiary of Southern Company that provides long-haul and metropolitan dark fiber connecting Atlanta with other smaller cities throughout the Southeast. The company also provides network elements such as rights of way, dark fiber, conduit, co-location and other related maintenance services. Southern Telecom is certificated as a telecommunications provider in Alabama, Florida and Georgia and also at the federal level. For more information, visit southern-telecom.com.