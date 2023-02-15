Vizient Announces Strategic Partnerships with Tiller-Hewitt and ShareMD Connect to Enhance its Rapid Impact Strategic Growth Solution for Providers

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announces strategic partnerships with Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies and ShareMD Connect for a new Rapid Impact Strategic Growth Solution offered through Sg2, a Vizient company. The agreements will give Vizient member providers the ability to assess access and capacity of intake channels, and reach their strategic growth potential by increasing convenience, high quality options, and value to consumers needing healthcare services.

“Healthcare providers require a fundamental reframing of their approach to growth to combat today’s market disruptors and shifting consumer and physician expectations to maintain financial stability,” said Jon Barlow, vice president, Consumer Innovation at Sg2. “By combining Sg2’s deep market data and analytic insights with the capabilities from Tiller-Hewitt and ShareMD Connect, we can help providers uncover new growth channels and implement strategies that attract new patients and increase the loyalty of current patients.”

The Rapid Impact Strategic Growth Solution enables providers to:

Identify and prioritize near-term growth opportunities in their market

Secure operational agility for rapid growth readiness with optimized access, capacity and throughput to meet new patient demand

Optimize the integrity of physician referral network through robust physician liaison outreach programs

Deploy prioritized direct-to-consumer acquisition and navigation strategies

Coordinate direct-to-consumer and physician growth levers

“Vizient and Sg2 are committed to helping providers understand the changes in their individual markets being driven by consumerism and market disruptors. Our solutions unlock an organization’s latent potential to meet healthcare consumers on their terms and embrace modern consumer engagement practices to drive more of the right-fit patients through their existing footprint, increasing value for all,” added Barlow.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient's solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About Sg2

Sg2, a Vizient company, is the health care industry’s premier authority on health care trends, insights, and market analytics. Our analytics and expertise help hospitals and health systems achieve sustainable growth and ensure ongoing market relevance through the development of an effective System of CARE, implementation of novel payment model innovations, and consumer-driven solutions that activate patients and drive physician and customer loyalty. Learn more at www.sg2.com

About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies

Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies delivers strategic growth and measurable results to health systems, hospitals, population health, and provider organizations. Our team assesses, designs and executes high-performance, rapid-impact programs that improve access and capacity, drive strategic revenue and market share growth, optimize network referrals, and increase physician retention for hundreds of healthcare organizations nationwide. Learn more at tillerhewitt.com.

About ShareMD Connect

ShareMD Connect drives rapid impact growth by finding, engaging, and converting qualified, high-lifetime value consumers into your health system. Our mission is to improve the quality of healthcare for everyone by enabling faster service and specialized, human-centric support for more people, not just to the most privileged. Learn more at connect.sharemd.com.