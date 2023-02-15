Automobili Lamborghini and VeVe Collaborate to Launch Iconic Lamborghini Automobiles as NFT Collectibles

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VeVe, the largest digital collectibles platform, has announced a new collaboration with luxury super sports car brand and manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini to bring beloved Lamborghini super sports cars to the platform on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 AM PT, starting with the Huracán STO. This drop will feature four first edition collectibles ranging from Uncommon to Secret Rare available for purchase exclusively through VeVe, available on the VeVe Web App, and available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

The Lamborghini Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata is a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make race series with Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring winning Huracán GT3 EVO. Now, Automobili Lamborghini and VeVe will release this highly acclaimed super sports car as a digital collectible for collectors.

“ Lamborghini has always been on the forefront of luxury and innovation when it comes to super sports cars, establishing an iconic legacy that is second to none,” said David Yu, Co-Founder of VeVe. “ VeVe is thrilled to collaborate with Automobili Lamborghini to expand their innovative ways into the digital realm and bring back one of the most iconic supercars of all-time, the Huracán.”

The first group of Lamborghini Huracán VeVe digital collectible colorways include:

Bianco Asopo/Blu Le Mans

Grigio Titans/Giallo Belenus

Rosso Epona/Grigio Adamas

Verde Citrea/Arancio DAC

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app’s virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors. VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed or on external social platforms. In addition, VeVe uses gasless transactions providing a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

To learn more about the VeVe app, please visit the official website here. Image assets can be found here.

About VeVe

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 8 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including Disney, Marvel, DC Comics and Warner Bros, tokidoki, Star Wars and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe’s 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

VeVe is available to download on the App Store and Google Play and available through the VeVe Web App.

Learn more: VeVe.me | Twitter | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Medium

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI S.P.A.

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is headquartered in Sant’Agata Bolognese, in the province of Bologna, and produces some of the most desirable super sports cars in the world. Still rooted in its historic headquarters in the heart of Motorvalley, Lamborghini is synonymous with the highest technological expertise in the design and production of engines with extraordinary performance. The design of each model has always been unique: the language of forms is visionary and ahead of its time.

Brave, unexpected and authentic: the three values of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand are reflected in the three models in the range, two super sports cars with naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines, the Huracán and the Aventador, which will be replaced in 2023 by the PHEV successor, and the V8 engine with the Super SUV Urus, the perfect combination of power, performance, comfort and driving versatility.

In 60 years of history, Automobili Lamborghini has created a series of dream cars including 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, LM 002, Diablo and Murciélago, and limited series such as Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián FKP 37 and Countach LPI 800-4, the latter postmodern homage to the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1970s Countach.

Automobili Lamborghini is today a global company with a balanced presence in the three macro-regions America, Europe/Middle-East/Africa and Asia Pacific. Based on record commercial and financial results and in constant growth and with the support and passion of over 1,900 employees, Lamborghini is now aiming for an increasingly sustainable future, through the hybridization of the entire range by 2024 up to the introduction of a fourth model full electric, while still fully respecting the values and DNA of the brand.

Learn more: Lamborghini.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord: Lamborghini#0211