NaturalShrimp Collaborates with Australian Companies in a Prawn Farm Wastewater Trial

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), announced today the beginning of a prawn farm wastewater trial in Mackay, Australia.

The study is funded by the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation (FRDC) and the Australian Prawn Farmers Association. This collaborative effort between NaturalShrimp, its wholly owned subsidiary Natural Aquatic Systems, industry, suppliers and the FRDC aims to evaluate the Company’s patented electrocoagulation (EC) technology for the coagulation of microalgae and reduction of total nitrogen in wastewater.

The reduction of total nitrogenous output in the pond culture of prawns remains a challenge for the Australian prawn industry. In response to this, a project has been initiated to investigate the use of EC technology to remove microalgae and total nitrogen from settlement pond discharge.

The project is being conducted by Nautilus Collaboration, Natural Aquatic Systems, and Fresh By Design. EC has been proven to be an effective method for wastewater treatment and is highly favored over chemical coagulation because it does not require additional chemicals.

The EC technology developed by the Company removes ammonia and nitrites while producing an anti-oxidative water chemistry that is beneficial to the receiving ecosystem. The results of this project will provide valuable insight into the potential of EC technology to address the challenge of removing nutrients and allow farms that currently operate within permitted nutrient discharge limits to provide scope for increased production.

The trial started in January 2023 and, if the key performance indicators are realized, could present an additional use-case for EC technology. A feasibility study will form a part of the project, and this includes commercialization pathways into the wider shrimp and prawn industries.

Christine Huynh, Managing Director of Nautilus Collaboration, who is leading the trial said, “It is fantastic to see the aquaculture industry in Australia assessing this novel technology for wastewater. This could not have been done without a collaborative effort between all the partners.”

Tom Untermeyer, Chief Technology Officer of NaturalShrimp, added, “With our success utilizing EC technology with shrimp, we are excited to study its use with prawns with this trial program. It not only offers a solution but also provides an opportunity to test new sensors and remote access in a rugged outdoor realistic setting for use in our next generation EC systems. We believe a successful test will lead to licensing opportunities of our technology for the treatment of aquaculture wastewater worldwide and look forward to sharing trial results in the months ahead.”

Kim Hooper, Executive Officer of the Australian Prawn Farmers Association, said, “This exciting trial is a great collaboration between industry and commercial enterprises and demonstrates the novel and innovative ideas invested by the Australian prawn farm industry to ensure responsible sustainability and growth.”

Ben Pope, Managing Director of Fresh By Design, said, “We look forward to seeing how this technology can advance our industry for wastewater treatment and also RAS applications. I’m proud of the FBD team applying their design and installation expertise to this trial and giving it the 'Fresh' flare.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.