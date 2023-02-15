Father-Son Duo, Garner Group Financial, Joins Grove Point Financial

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Point Financial, a boutique broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, announces the addition of Garner Group Financial.

Based in Dover, Delaware, Garner Group Financial is led by founder Eugene Garner, a 17-year industry veteran and former small business owner, and his son Joe Garner, a registered financial professional and future successor of the firm. Garner Group Financial specializes in creating personalized financial plans that align with the lifestyle clients are looking to attain in retirement. The firm, which oversees $62 million in assets, also focuses on next-generation wealth transfer strategies for clients’ children and grandchildren.

The financial professionals at Garner Group Financial were drawn to Grove Point’s people-first culture, boutique feel, and innovative technology.

“We were looking for a partner who embraced and elevated our entrepreneurial spirit, and that is exactly what Grove Point did for us,” said Eugene Garner. “We firmly believe in Grove Point’s mission of supporting a community of like-minded financial professionals and are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Garner Group Financial gains access to Grove Point’s comprehensive investment solutions and back-office support, which will help the firm expand its offering and become a one-stop financial experience for clients.

“At Grove Point, we are dedicated to bringing value to every aspect of our financial professionals’ businesses and providing them with the tools to grow and further support their clients,” said Rob Engle, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Grove Point Financial. “We are proud to welcome Garner Group Financial aboard and look forward to helping them continue cultivating meaningful relationships with clients while their firm continues to grow.”

About Grove Point Financial

Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) operates out of its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. The firm provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.

Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) operates out of its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. The firm provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.