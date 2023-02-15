BigCommerce Partners with InfoTrax Systems to Deliver Modern Enterprise Ecommerce to Direct Sellers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced a new global partnership with InfoTrax Systems, a leading provider of commissions software and distributor tools for direct sales companies.

Direct sellers use tools such as InfoTrax FlexCloud to track orders and referrals for sales representatives and customers, known as genealogy tracking, in order to calculate commissions and distribute payments based on each client’s unique commission rules. Because of the high cost of commissions, sellers have traditionally sacrificed commerce functionality to avoid additional expenses. Historically, InfoTrax provided its clients with shopping cart technology built in-house, but the new InfoTrax Powered by BigCommerce solution will give thousands of direct selling customers access to more innovative and sophisticated commerce capabilities, including the ability to launch omnichannel sales strategies using Feedonomics.

“InfoTrax recognized BigCommerce as the perfect partner for this space due to its platform approach to ecommerce, ability to connect via the API library to the InfoTrax Commission Engine, and the partner ecosystem to provide our clients with a truly integrated class-leading ecommerce experience,” said Sean Smith, CEO of InfoTrax. “BigCommerce’s partner ecosystem also gives our direct selling clients access to already integrated partners that they would otherwise have to custom build into their previous shopping system. This solves a real need in the industry by combining the best in ecommerce together with the known experts in direct selling commissions.”

Due to direct sellers’ unique needs surrounding commissions and genealogy tracking, any ecommerce platform needed to be integrated with FlexCloud or another commissions platform to be successful. With InfoTrax Powered by BigCommerce, sellers can get the best of both worlds already combined. InfoTrax FlexCloud is also capable of handling enterprise affiliate programs for ecommerce companies in any vertical, adding another great partner capability to the BigCommerce partner ecosystem.

“Together, BigCommerce and InfoTrax provide the modern platform direct sellers need to take their ecommerce capabilities to the next level,” said Sachin Wadhawan, vice president of tech partnerships at BigCommerce. “Through this partnership, direct sellers now have access to world-class digital storefronts integrated with the specialized functionality needed for them to succeed and grow.”

To learn more about this new partnership or request a demo, visit https://www.infotraxsys.com/bigcommerce.

To learn more about how Powered by BigCommerce can help your business, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/partners/powered-by/.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

