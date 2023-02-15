Clinetic Establishes Partnership with 10th Leading Academic Health System

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinetic, a growing healthtech startup, is proud to announce that it is now contracted with 10 of the top academic health systems in the United States. These collaborations enable Clinetic to bring its cutting-edge technology to more than 65 hospitals and 2,300 care locations across 12 states.

The Clinetic platform simplifies and accelerates patient recruitment for clinical studies by empowering health systems to harness the potential of their electronic health record (EHR) data and patient relationships. The platform also enables researchers to surface deep, timely clinical insights for real-world data studies.

"We are thrilled to be working with these top academic health systems," said Tom Kaminski, co-founder and CEO of Clinetic. "Our technology has already demonstrated the ability to streamline the ‘last mile’ of patient recruitment, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with these leading institutions to solve some of the largest challenges in clinical research."

“I’ve enjoyed having Clinetic as a research collaborator,” said Allan D. Kirk, M.D., PhD., chair of the department of surgery at Duke University. “Their software broadens the reach for research coordinators, reducing the burden of trial enrollment. It has helped facilitate identification of appropriate trial participants while facilitating greater visibility into the diversity of our study populations.”

Through software designed to meet the operational and privacy needs of health systems, Clinetic’s platform helps research sponsors complete studies faster with increased visibility ultimately advancing new therapies to improve patient care.

About Clinetic

Clinetic is a health technology company harnessing the potential of electronic health record (EHR) data to accelerate clinical research and evidence generation. We enable a growing network of health systems to efficiently identify and activate patients for clinical research through EHR-connected workflows. This helps complete studies faster with increased visibility ultimately advancing new therapies to improve patient care.