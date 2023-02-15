Leading U.S. Energy Provider Chooses DTEX InTERCEPT to Mitigate Insider Risk

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company™, today announced that one of the largest energy providers in the United States has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to provide visibility into insider risk amid escalating attacks against critical infrastructure providers.

Sophisticated nation state attackers are increasingly targeting organization tasked with managing critical infrastructure, making trusted insiders within those organization a favored target of APT groups and hacktivists for their credentialed network access; an issue exacerbated by the fact that current technologies are not designed from the ground up to address the threat of insider risk.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Risk and Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence needed to answer the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event, or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

The company, one of the top ten energy providers in the U.S., chose DTEX for its ability to deliver visibility into employee interactions with sensitive data to ensure protection against malicious, negligent, and compromised insider threats and prevent data loss. With DTEX InTERCEPT, the energy provider will be able to detect abnormal, ‘out of band’ activities without requiring months building rules and tuning to minimize false positives, enabling them to quickly scale across multiple locations and to identify external attacks utilizing stolen user credentials. Additionally, the company required a hybrid solution that would allow them to deploy the platform both in the cloud and on-prem.

“Critical infrastructure providers do not have the luxury of turning a blind eye to the insider risks that can affect their ability to keep operations going,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “This company understands that time is of the essence when it comes to insider threats and the available technologies today are not designed from the ground up to address this critical need. We are working with this critical infrastructure provider to give them the visibility that will enable them to recognize signs of a potential attack as soon as possible with behavior anomaly profiling capabilities that can accurately distinguish between commonplace user action and malicious intent.”

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforces, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation Zero Trust DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.