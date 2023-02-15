Outdoorsy renews commitment to power its growing customer service operations with flexible cloud solutions from UJET.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, today announced Outdoorsy selected UJET as the foundation of its customer service operations. Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Built on outstanding service and quick response, Outdoorsy needed a contact center solution to match its stellar reputation, keep up with its rapid growth, and provide the data insights it needed to stay ahead of shifting consumer trends. Outdoorsy chose UJET for its ease of use, quick scalability, and the reliability of its cloud platform, backed by the 100% uptime guarantee of CX Intercloud.

“Supporting our customers with a superior level of customer service is what sets Outdoorsy apart from our challengers in a highly competitive marketplace,” said Dana Golding, director of customer support and operations, Outdoorsy. “The agility of UJET cloud contact center solutions enables Outdoorsy to exceed our customers’ expectations through quick service scalability, consistent product innovation, and comprehensive reporting on an easy-to-use platform.”

Outdoorsy is one of the largest and fastest-growing marketplace startups and private companies on the a16z Marketplace 100 List and recently exceeded $2 billion in total transactions. As a result of its success, and the seasonal nature of an outdoor hospitality business like RV rentals, Outdoorsy customer service experiences significant spikes in customer service demand. Consequently, Outdoorsy needed a flexible contact center solution to quickly adjust and maintain optimal service levels. As the summer of 2021 approached, the COVID pandemic fueled high demand for new and unique ways to travel. Outdoorsy leveraged the scalability of UJET’s cloud platform to easily add dozens of new agents as the summer rush began and, as the travel surge subsided, scale operations back to its normal levels.

“We are excited to support Outdoorsy’s growing operation with enterprise-grade cloud contact center solutions as the backbone of its outstanding customer experience,” said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer, UJET. “Today’s forward-thinking enterprise organizations like Outdoorsy are making customer experience a competitive advantage with UJET and transforming their contact centers to keep pace with customer demands.”

As the rush of new agents and new customers drove Outdoorsy’s rapid growth, the need for accurate, real-time reporting became more important than ever. UJET’s advanced reporting and analytics offers Outdoorsy a clear view of team performance, customer satisfaction, and the overall quality of its customer experience, enabling the company to adjust in real time as needed and continually refine its operations. With comprehensive reporting and customizable dashboards, UJET provides Outdoorsy with the valuable business intelligence it needs to optimize contact center performance and put its customers first.

About Outdoorsy:

Outdoorsy transformed access to the outdoors with the launch of its RV rental marketplace in 2015. Today, Outdoorsy’s partnership with its hosts has resulted in over 5 million days of booked travel through RV rentals that are available in 4,800 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Outdoorsy’s hospitality ecosystem provides life-changing financial benefits for RV owners and offers guests the trust and guidance they crave to create memorable travel experiences. Outdoorsy’s team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by helping guests ‘Bring The Outside In’.

About UJET:

UJET is the cloud contact center platform for businesses that put trust at the heart of their customer experience. Our one-of-a-kind architecture and award-winning CX Intercloud deliver the most dependable foundation for security, reliability, and scale across cloud contact center operations. With UJET, organizations gain a full voice and digital engagement suite equipped with smart device capabilities, powerful AI, and advanced analytics – all intuitively designed to make life easier for everyone involved. From customers and agents to supervisors and executives, UJET delivers meaningful operational efficiency, higher interaction quality, and mission-critical stability. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets all trust UJET to enable exceptional customer experiences. So can you.

