SweatHouz Announces Partnership with Hyperice Redefining the Wellness Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SweatHouz infrared sauna and cold plunge studios kicks off a partnership with Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, to elevate the in-studio experience by combining their world-class recovery and wellness modalities.

The partnership enhances SweatHouz’s current offerings, including infrared sauna, cold plunge, redlight therapy and hydromassage, helping members optimize their recovery with Hyperice’s science-backed technology. Hyperice’s integration includes four products: Core, the brand’s immersive meditation experience; Normatec, dynamic air compression for faster recovery; Hypervolt, a portable percussion massager; and Venom, a complete heat and massage therapy system.

“SweatHouz is proud to make Hyperice our technology recovery partner,” says Jamie Weeks, founder and CEO of SweatHouz. “Our growing member base now has access to the same tools as the best athletes in the world. Hyperice products seamlessly integrate into the SweatHouz member experience, rounding out our unmatched offerings. Hyperice is a natural choice for us and we’re proud to work alongside their team to deliver innovative evidence-based technology for the recovery, mobility and improved performance of our members.”

SweatHouz offers a full range of solutions designed to improve physical and mental health, taking the guesswork out of self-care to help members recover faster and live well. The benefits include improved cardiovascular health, better mood, accelerated muscle recovery, healthier skin and a stronger immune system.

“Hyperice is proud to partner with Jamie and a forward-thinking brand like SweatHouz that is establishing a new standard of wellness,” says Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. “As a company focused on advancing performance and health through technology, we plan to deliver some of the most progressive wellness experiences with our new partner in their studios across the country.”

SweatHouz’s chief science officer, Dr. Rachelle Reed, co-developed unique protocols along with the Hyperice team to integrate these therapies into SweatHouz’s studios to improve the member experience.

“From a science perspective, Hyperice is the category leader in creating innovative, wellness solutions to improve health outcomes and recovery time for not only professional athletes, but also for the everyday athlete,” says Reed. “We’re pleased to work alongside Hyperice to lead the way in improving mental and physical health for SweatHouz’s members.”

This partnership comes on the heels of SweatHouz’s rapid expansion across the country. In the last year, the infrared sauna has opened studios and sold franchise licenses in several states, including Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Oregon.

For more information on SweatHouz, visit SweatHouz.com or Instragram.com/Sweathouz.

About SweatHouz

SweatHouz offers an elevated infrared sauna experience, designed to offer the benefits of a traditional sauna at a lower temperature. Members enjoy 60 minutes in a private suite that includes a vitamin c-infused shower designed to rehydrate and re-energize. SweatHouz also offers cold plunge, and a Recovery Room featuring hydromassage, redlight therapy and Hyperice wellness products at its locations, emphasizing a commitment to both mental and physical wellness. SweatHouz is owned by Legacy Franchise Concepts (LFC). For more information, please visit: SweatHouz.com or instragram.com/Sweathouz.

About Legacy Franchise Concepts

Legacy Franchise Concepts (LFC), a partner of Prospect Hill Growth Partners, invests in health, wellness and lifestyle brands across the franchise landscape. Founded by Jamie Weeks, Atlanta-based LFC's portfolio includes SweatHouz infrared sauna studios and Dogtopia, the leading provider of dog daycare in North America. For more information, please visit: LFCbrands.com.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit hyperice.com.