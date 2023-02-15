AECOM to provide critical environmental services under Comprehensive Long-Term Environmental Action Navy (CLEAN) Contract for the Pacific region

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has successfully been awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific to deliver architecture and engineering services for the Comprehensive Long-Term Environmental Action Navy (CLEAN) Program. Under this contract with a $239 million ceiling, AECOM will perform environmental studies, investigations, and designs that address pressing environmental challenges.

"With a rich history of partnerships with NAVFAC and a team of dedicated environmental experts guided by our Sustainable Legacies strategy, we are poised to deliver outstanding results on the CLEAN program in the Pacific Region," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. "Our deep regional expertise, combined with a proven track-record of innovation and successful project delivery, positions us as the go-to partner for delivering world-class environmental strategies for government clients."

Driven by the Company’s Honolulu-based team, AECOM will provide program management and technical environmental services that address critical issues, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other emerging contaminants, vapor intrusion, water quality, sediments, munitions and radiological assessment, petroleum, polychlorinated biphenyls, and hazardous substances. To be performed throughout the Pacific Region and, if tasked by the Government, anywhere in the world, this work will support compliance with environmental restoration programs such as the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

“We’re pleased to build on more than a decade of collaboration with NAVFAC to help realize this major program that promises to innovate new approaches to solving some of the greatest environmental restoration challenges of our time,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “This win demonstrates our focus on global collaboration to bring our best professionals to our projects and on allocating our time and capital on the best client relationships with the greatest growth potential.”

AECOM’s scope includes assessments, studies, investigations, and remedial designs; community relations plans; human health and ecological risk assessments; feasibility, pilot, and corrective measures studies; interim response and removal actions; geographical information system development and management; and emergency response actions.

