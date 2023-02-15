Indiana Wesleyan University Grads Set to Fill Healthcare Industry Jobs with New MedCerts Trainings

MARION, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) has partnered with MedCerts, an online certification training provider in allied healthcare and information technology, to offer MedCerts programs to its students.

IWU is offering MedCerts’ most in-demand programs to eligible students, including Medical Assistant, Surgical Technologist, Phlebotomy Technician, Medical Billing Specialist, Sterile Processing Technician, Pharmacy Technician, EKG Technician, and Professional Coder.

″We’re excited to partner with IWU to bring this opportunity to their hard-working students,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. company (NSYE: LRN). ″IWU students will gain access to our nationally recognized healthcare training, creating a launch pad for their future careers and bringing the next generation of talent into the field when it is needed most.”

Indiana is facing a significant shortage of healthcare workers. According to the Indiana Hospital Association, the state will need roughly 5,000 nurses by 2031. IWU is launching this initiative as part of the Talent Ladder platform, an innovative unit providing training programs for working professionals and veterans focused on the region’s fastest-growing skills and occupations, with the potential of university credit toward degree completion for those who successfully complete a training program.

“IWU is committed to our long history of serving students with programs designed and tailored to help them reach their goals,” said IWU Kevin Wachtel, Executive Director of Partnership Development & Operations. “As the labor market continues to evolve, our partnership with MedCerts will help us provide learners with comprehensive and job-aligned training in the allied health fields.”

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About Indiana Wesleyan University

Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) is a comprehensive Christian university of The Wesleyan Church and is committed to global liberal arts and professional education. The university system includes IWU-Marion, where about 3,000 students are enrolled in traditional programs on the residential campus in Marion, Ind.; IWU-National & Global, which includes nearly 7,000 adult learners around the world who study online or onsite at 11 education centers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio; and Wesley Seminary at Indiana Wesleyan University, which offers a practical and student-centered approach for busy, working ministers. More information is available at www.indwes.edu.