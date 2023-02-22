Yuanta Life Selects CyberLink FaceMe eKYC & Fintech Solution to Strengthen Identity Verification in Remote Insurance Service

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, announced a collaboration with Yuanta Life to securely conduct remote insurance services. By integrating FaceMe eKYC & Fintech, an AI based plug and play eKYC solution inclusive of state-of-art facial recognition and proprietary video conference technologies, Yuanta Life is able to confidently verify customer identity when facilitating insurance contracts remotely.

The insurance industry responded to the Covid pandemic by accelerating digital transformation - providing new approaches to minimize the need for physical face to face contact between customers and insurers. In response to this trend of conducting insurance contracts remotely, CyberLink provided a plug and play solution, FaceMe eKYC & Fintech, containing proprietary video conferencing to enable insurers to initiate a secured and recorded video call. Top-ranked AI facial recognition technology is then utilized to verify that the customer’s appearance matches the photo on their provided identification document. CyberLink also provides an OCR and AI based mechanism to check the authenticity of the customer’s ID document.

As demonstrated by the recent partnership between CyberLink and Yuanta Life, FaceMe eKYC & Fintech is an ideal solution for eKYC applications in the financial and insurance industries. The integration of FaceMe eKYC & Fintech enhances Yuanta’s remote insurance service, by not only improving the customer’s experience when completing remote and paperless insurance contracts, but also in aiding insurance companies in complying with government regulations and minimizing the potential risks of significant financial fraud.

CyberLink aims to enhance and expand facial recognition applications in the financial industry. “As long as your customer base is people, and identity verification is a requirement in your business, you can use FaceMe,” said Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. “FaceMe can greatly improve the customer experience without compromising security, and CyberLink is confident it will play a crucial role in building the future of fintech.”

Learn how FaceMe eKYC & Fintech can help your business: https://cyberlink.com/faceme/solution/Fintech_eKYC/overview