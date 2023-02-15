Dynasty Financial Partners Announces Sponsorship of Top-Ranked Pickleball Pro Anna Leigh Waters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Connect — a service of Dynasty Financial Partners through its affiliate, Dynasty Wealth Partners, LLC — is proud to announce its support of Anna Leigh Waters, the world’s top-ranked professional women’s pickleball player.

Waters, who resides in Delray Beach, Fla., became the youngest-ever professional pickleball player at age 12 — and, before turning 13, the sport’s youngest-ever titleholder. Now just 16 years old, Waters is ranked number one in the world in all three divisions of professional pickleball: gender doubles, mixed doubles, and singles. Pickleball, a mashup of badminton, ping pong, and tennis, is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

“Dynasty is thrilled to support pickleball champion Anna Leigh Waters in her professional and charitable work through our Dynasty Connect platform,” says Dynasty CEO and co-founder Shirl Penney. “Through her achievements and sportsmanship, Anna is a true inspiration, and her determination to make the most of her achievements as an athlete while laying the groundwork for financial success is equally impressive.”

Adds Penney: “Anna Leigh is the perfect ambassador to investors who use Dynasty Connect to identify compatible financial advisors from Dynasty’s national network of independent wealth management firms.”

Dynasty is also working on a project with Major League Baseball’s reigning Rookie of the Year, Julio Rodriguez and have worked with a wide variety of sports figures in the past that have spanned from top nationally known athletes to those focused on ties to Dynasty’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, Fla.

For Gordy Abel, Dynasty’s Chief Marketing Officer, the partnership with Waters is part of a winning formula. “These partnerships are helping us build awareness of the Dynasty brand to attract and connect with individual investors — along with their businesses and extended families,” he says. “Prospective clients who need financial advice are drawn in by the achievements of our athletes, and they stay for the experience of working with truly independent and objective financial advisors.”

Disclosure: Anna Leigh Waters is not a current client of Dynasty and has received compensation for her endorsement of Dynasty Connect. A conflict of interest exists in that she receives compensation from Dynasty Financial Partners, an affiliate of Dynasty Wealth Management, when recommending the use of Dynasty Connect.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

