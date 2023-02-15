Zenbase Partners With VIDA to Offer Residents Flexible Rent Payments In Atlantic Canada and Beyond

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenbase has partnered with VIDA to offer a flexible rent payment option to over 2,000 households in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Manitoba. Zenbase continues to be the leader in flexible rent payments across Canada empowering residents to split their monthly rent into two, stress free payments while building their credit. This combination creates a powerful financial tool that supports the ESG initiatives of multifamily owners and operators like VIDA.

Hugh Goodday, VIDA’s Chief Growth Officer said: “Zenbase has an impressive model that is perfectly aligned with VIDA’s objective of enhancing our residents’ financial wellbeing. We have received a wave of positive feedback since launching the program. Flexible rent payments that enable easier budgeting and decreased financial stress on the 1st of the month? What’s not to like! Simple, convenient and responsible.”

Koray Can Oztekin, CEO and Founder of Zenbase, said: “VIDA is an industry leader in their commitment to improve the financial position of their residents. We’re proud to partner with them to help their communities better manage household expenses. They have embraced our solution to empower their residents to make budgeting easier with increased cash flow for other expenses between paychecks while never having to worry about paying their full rent on the 1st of the month.”

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in flexible rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions improve the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the 1st of the month but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. We’ve fixed that misalignment and provide other financial tools to help level the playing field. Learn more: https://myzenbase.com/

About VIDA

VIDA's mission is to revolutionize affordable communities around the world by providing socially responsible rental housing founded on four pillars: safety & security, cleanliness, opportunity and community. VIDA’s residents enjoy dignified rental accommodation that they are proud to call “home” and that helps them get ahead in life. Learn more: https://www.vidaliving.ca