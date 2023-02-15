LogRhythm Partners with Trend Micro to Help Organizations Around the Globe Automate Threat Detection and Response

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to defend against an ever-evolving threat landscape, today announced its partnership with Trend Micro, a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity. The combined solution allows security teams to pull threat data from multiple sources, correlate the data, and automate a response. Together, LogRhythm and Trend Micro are empowering security teams to confidently navigate a changing threat landscape and quickly secure their environments.

Threat intelligence gathered for an organization can be limited to the specific scope of the security product they are using and its analytical abilities, drastically reducing its ability to protect itself from serious and evasive threats. Trend Micro overcomes this limitation by enabling correlation of data across email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks. The integration with LogRhythm SIEM builds upon these capabilities, helping security teams centralize detection of malware threats and reduce response time.

“The fight against today’s advanced threats calls for effective detection as organizations need the ability to correlate data from multiple security products to quickly identify threats and limit the risk and damage,” said Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer at LogRhythm. “LogRhythm SIEM accelerates response to malware threats to minimize damage, streamlining the response of security analysts. And with this new partnership, our advanced capabilities can automatically incorporate data from Trend Micro, enable increased investigative abilities and ensure that our customers are at the forefront in defending their critical assets.”

LogRhythm SIEM collects and analyzes Trend Micro Vision One logs to help teams understand an attack. As logs are ingested into LogRhythm SIEM, SmartResponse for Trend Micro can automatically block list hashes, IP addresses, domain URLs, or mailboxes when something suspicious is detected. The security administrator can then isolate endpoints to run investigations and resolve security issues. If a potential threat is detected that requires deeper analysis of a file, security teams can use LogRhythm’s SmartResponse to submit the file to VisionOne. Other key benefits of this integration include:

Correlating detection and deep activity data across multiple security layers

Gaining deep visibility into all aspects of the user, network, and endpoint behavior activity throughout the IT environment

Suppressing the spread of cyber incidents

“LogRhythm offers extensive support for and integration across Trend Micro’s product portfolio, and we are thrilled to announce our partnership with them,” said Mike Gibson, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Success at Trend Micro. “The LogRhythm SmartResponse for the Trend Micro integration provides enhanced threat detection and response capabilities, with the ability to respond quickly and efficiently to alarms. This partnership showcases our commitment to delivering top-notch threat detection and response solutions.”

This announcement comes on the heels of LogRhythm’s recent integration announcement with Gigamon, which empowers security teams to identify behavioral anomalies, internal and external threats, and to prioritize their responses based on accurate enterprise security intelligence. Earlier this year, LogRhythm announced a series of expanded capabilities and integrations for its security operations solutions, which included updates to the company’s cloud-native LogRhythm Axon platform. These innovations and new integrations further LogRhythm’s mission of empowering security teams to navigate today’s ever-changing threat landscape with confidence.

To learn more about LogRhythm’s partnerships, please visit: https://logrhythm.com/partners/technology-partners/

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps busy and lean security operations teams save the day — day after day. There’s a lot riding on the shoulders of security professionals — the reputation and success of their company, the safety of citizens and organizations across the globe, the security of critical resources — the weight of protecting the world.

LogRhythm helps lighten this load. The company is on the frontlines defending against many of the world’s most significant cyberattacks and empowers security teams to navigate an ever-changing threat landscape with confidence. As allies in the fight, LogRhythm combines a comprehensive and flexible security operations platform, technology partnerships, and advisory services to help SOC teams close the gaps. Together, LogRhythm and our customers are ready to defend. Learn more at logrhythm.com.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com