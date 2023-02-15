Cascadeo Renews AWS Managed Service Provider Designation

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cascadeo today announced its renewed membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. This marks Cascadeo’s eighth year in the program.

Cascadeo’s status as an AWS MSP Partner, along with a recent strategic collaboration agreement, signals the company’s expertise in managed services, cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management on AWS to companies seeking a digital transformation partner.

The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes and validates AWS Partners like Cascadeo with a proven track record and experience, who provide end-to-end AWS solutions to customers at any stage of the cloud journey, including planning and design, building and migration, operations and support, and automation and optimization.

To achieve the AWS MSP designation, AWS Partners need to complete an extensive independent audit to ensure their business health and technical capabilities meet a high bar. The AWS MSP Program was created to help potential AWS customers identify validated AWS Partner Network (APN) members skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their AWS environments. Cascadeo was named one of the inaugural AWS MSP Partners in 2015.

Since that time, managed services have evolved alongside the explosion of cloud computing, progressing from a break/fix approach to one of proactive engagement with client needs, ensuring that companies can take full advantage of the cloud and manage growth at scale. Cascadeo has been among the leaders in this adaptation throughout its time as an AWS MSP Partner.

"Cascadeo is a cloud-first transformation and managed services provider. We have been an AWS MSP Partner since the program’s launch, helped design the very first audit framework for MSPs, and continue to be a leader in the industry with our services offerings and the cascadeo.io platform, which underpins our MSP operations and supports AWS products and services like Amazon CloudWatch and Amazon DevOps Guru,” said Jared Reimer, Cascadeo President and CTO. “AWS has been an incredible partner and instrumental in the growth and success of our organization over the past decade.”

Cascadeo’s engineers are experienced with integrating cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), data ingestion, monitoring, and management services to assist with predictive analytics, self-healing infrastructure, and automated remediation of operational issues. Cascadeo’s cloud management platform, cascadeo.io, provides comprehensive cloud and system monitoring and support to help keep systems stable and secure while companies focus on their core competencies.

About Cascadeo

Cascadeo is a Managed Services and Professional Services company devoted to fostering customer innovation. The Cascadeo philosophy is rooted in ethical engineering practices. We custom build client initiatives at every stage, from defining their cloud strategy through the design, build, automation, and management of their Cloud deployment. Headquartered in Manila, Philippines, and Seattle, Washington, Cascadeo is a division of Globe Telecom.