Vesta Announces Integration With Advantage Credit for Streamlined Credit Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenders using the Vesta next generation loan origination system (LOS), can now access Advantage Credit’s credit reporting services directly from the LOS without ever disrupting the origination workflow. This natively built integration with Advantage Credit provides lenders with verified credit reports in the order of seconds, expediting loan closures and simplifying the origination process.

Vesta is building the LOS of the future that allows lenders of all sizes and specialties to build workflows and rules around their unique business logic directly into the workflow engine without ever using developer resources.

“Credit reporting is a key data source in the origination process, and being able to provide real time access to credit information, in a way that is uniquely configurable to meet a lender’s desired workflow, is core to Vesta’s modern data-driven LOS,” said Mike Yu, Vesta CEO. This integration, which leverages Vesta’s open, cloud-native API’s ,allows lenders to pull this credit data seamlessly into their workflow, creates significant time savings for operational teams, and ultimately ladders up to real cost savings.

“We are so pleased to be fully integrated with Vesta next generation LOS,” said Jinger Lee, director of mortgage solutions with Advantage Credit. “This integration came about based on requests from our customers using Vesta LOS, we jumped at the opportunity to provide our customers with what they wanted! We couldn’t be more impressed with the platform and are so excited to be able to offer our credit services within a preferred LOS!”

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end to end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

About Advantage Credit, Inc.

Advantage Credit, Inc. is a national leading provider of mortgage and banking solutions, background and tenant screening and business credit solutions with corporate offices in Evergreen, Colorado. Advantage Credit Inc. has a proud history of providing superior customer service while leveraging the most advanced credit technologies for leading mortgage companies, banks and credit unions nationwide. For more information on Advantage Credit, Inc., please visit www.advcredit.com.