The Easy Company Partners with Mysten Labs to Bring Next-Generation Social Experiences to Web3

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Easy Company, the creators of the world's first social wallet, today announced an exclusive partnership with Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain.

Mysten is building the foundations for the decentralized future. Sui is a decentralized, proof of stake blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in web3. Sui builds on important innovations in consensus algorithms and leverages novel data structures to deliver a high-performance, low-cost Layer 1.

Easy is the first social wallet that combines beautiful, user-curated profiles with engaging social discovery features to help users navigate and discover the vibrant world of web3. Easy offers full cross-chain functionality and a first-of-its-kind community-sourced rating system, Signal, to protect users from scams and risks pervasive in web3. Together, Mysten and The Easy Company will enable next-generation social experiences for Sui ecosystem users.

“ Mysten Labs and Easy share a vision of bringing web3 into the mainstream,” said Mike Dougherty, CEO and co-founder, The Easy Company. “ But in order to succeed, we need to provide engaging and useful experiences for millions of users. Mysten is innovating at the protocol layer, enabling a scalable foundation for social, art, gaming and other emerging use cases. Easy is the first social wallet for people to discover and navigate web3 with friends and communities. Together, we unlock the potential of web3 for the next wave of users who want to experience the richness of web3, but care less about the technical aspects of blockchain technology or tools.”

“ Easy’s innovative, easy to use social wallet serves as a gateway to web3 and offers users an elegant way to interact with blockchain ecosystems and their communities,” said Evan Cheng, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten. “ We’re excited to partner with Easy to foster consumer-driven web3 experiences.”

About The Easy Company

The Easy Company is on a mission to make web3 more accessible and safe. Their flagship application, Easy, is the first social wallet that combines beautiful, user-curated profiles, with engaging social discovery features, to help users navigate and discover the vibrant world of web3. For more information, please visit: https://easy.me/

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and include lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users. Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io